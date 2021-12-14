Community Briefs: Kindergarten and TK deadline | DeSaulnier town hall | Teen Talent Showcase

DeSaulnier town hall

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is slated for an end-of-year town hall this week. Topics on the table are set to include updates on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act, and discussion of the support DeSaulnier hopes this legislation would offer families.

The event marks DeSaulnier's 150th town hall, and is set to be the final one this year. It's scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 16) via zoom.

More information on the virtual event, as well as registration, are available here.

Teen Talent Showcase

The city of San Ramon is seeking submissions for the upcoming Teen Talent Showcase. The event is a partnership between the city and the organization A Better Day, which is aimed at supporting and providing mental health resources to teens.

Through Jan. 7, local teens are invited to submit videos of their talents, no longer than three minutes, and will be automatically entered in a $100 Target gift card giveaway.

The contest is set to kick off the following week, in which viewers can vote for their favorite videos. The first place winner of the contest will receive $100 for school supplies, and the top three contestants will be entered in the end-of-year event for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship.

More information on the Teen Talent Showcase is available here.

Higher education equity awards

Diablo Valley College and its sister school Los Medanos both received Equity Champion of Higher Education awards from the Campaign for College Opportunity.

"We are honored to receive the recognition that DVC led all California Community Colleges in increasing the number of Black and Latinx students earning an ADT,” says DVC President Susan Lamb in a Dec. 13 statement. “We appreciate the ongoing recognition from the Campaign, and want to thank every member of our college community for their contribution to this tremendous achievement and equity work.”

The awards are aimed at highlighting and recognizing the work of California community colleges and state university campuses that award ADTs (associate degrees for transfer) to Black and Hispanic students at higher rates than other schools.

ADTs were established via a senate bill in 2010, aimed at creating clearer transfer pathways to four-year colleges for community college students. The program offers students who complete 60-unit ADT degrees guaranteed admission to California State University campuses.

According to the Dec. 13 announcement from the college district, DVC students earned a total of 1,161 ADTs in the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

"Black and Latinx students out earned ADTs over other student populations at the college by 6% and 3.4% respectively," the announcement said, regarding the statistics at DVC that led to the award.

Symphonic band concert

The San Ramon Symphonic band is set to resume its annual, live, holiday concert this year. The band's more than 35 musicians are scheduled to take to the stage on Friday (Dec. 17) for "Holiday Winds", with advance reservations being advised for the traditionally popular event.

More information on the concert and tickets are available here. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center.

Community chorus concert

The San Ramon Community Chorus is scheduled for a free holiday performance this Sunday (Dec. 19). In addition to holiday music, the event is set to feature local dance performances, and a visit from Santa Claus, at the San Ramon Community Center. The show is set to kick off at 3 p.m. this Sunday, with no RSVP or advance reservation required.