County health director says most COVID offenders now in compliance, winter surge has arrived

Hospitalizations, which were trending downward for weeks, are back up slightly -- 36 from 33 -- since last week. Statewide cases have gone up 47% since Thanksgiving, with hospitalizations up 14%.

"Currently we have 1,458 active COVID cases in our county; this is an increase of nearly 19% in the last two weeks," Roth said. "Our test positivity rate rose at the end of November but is now relatively steady at 2.3%."

That's good news for health officials this week. The bad news is that the predicted winter surge has arrived, as hospitalizations and infections are trending back up since Thanksgiving.

"All but one are currently in compliance, and we're following up with that one," Roth said.

After hearing frustration from the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors last week about not cracking down on businesses ignoring COVID-19 mandates, Contra Costa Health Services director Anna Roth told the board Tuesday that 12 of the 13 businesses previously flaunting rules are now complying.

Of the newest demographic to receive vaccines, 22% of the county's 5- to 11-year-olds are fully vaccinated, with 38% having at least one dose. Twenty-five% of the county has received booster shots.

"We are assuming that we will be seeing cases come soon," Roth said.

The news was mixed for the new variant omicron, Roth said. Though no cases have officially been reported, as in other Bay Area counties, it has been detected in county wastewater samples.

Just over 76% of county residents are now fully vaccinated, which would've had the county closer to dropping indoor mask mandates, if not for the new statewide mandate going back into effect Thursday.

"If natural immunity was your reason for not getting vaccinated before, that rationale no longer exists," Farnitano said. "You are not protected from omicron."

He said omicron is more contagious than previous strains, and those avoiding vaccines believing they have natural immunity should think again. Two doses will offer some protection, but omicron has made boosters necessary.

County health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said the county is still waiting to hear from the state on indoor mask exceptions, but he expects masks to be required indoors until at least Jan. 15.

County health director says most COVID offenders now in compliance, winter surge has arrived

'We are assuming that we will be seeing (omicron variant) cases come soon'