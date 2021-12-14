News

County health director says most COVID offenders now in compliance, winter surge has arrived

'We are assuming that we will be seeing (omicron variant) cases come soon'

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 14, 2021, 10:30 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

After hearing frustration from the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors last week about not cracking down on businesses ignoring COVID-19 mandates, Contra Costa Health Services director Anna Roth told the board Tuesday that 12 of the 13 businesses previously flaunting rules are now complying.

"All but one are currently in compliance, and we're following up with that one," Roth said.

That's good news for health officials this week. The bad news is that the predicted winter surge has arrived, as hospitalizations and infections are trending back up since Thanksgiving.

"Currently we have 1,458 active COVID cases in our county; this is an increase of nearly 19% in the last two weeks," Roth said. "Our test positivity rate rose at the end of November but is now relatively steady at 2.3%."

Hospitalizations, which were trending downward for weeks, are back up slightly -- 36 from 33 -- since last week. Statewide cases have gone up 47% since Thanksgiving, with hospitalizations up 14%.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Just over 76% of county residents are now fully vaccinated, which would've had the county closer to dropping indoor mask mandates, if not for the new statewide mandate going back into effect Thursday.

"California is now starting to experience a winter surge in COVID-19 cases," Roth said.

The news was mixed for the new variant omicron, Roth said. Though no cases have officially been reported, as in other Bay Area counties, it has been detected in county wastewater samples.

"We are assuming that we will be seeing cases come soon," Roth said.

Of the newest demographic to receive vaccines, 22% of the county's 5- to 11-year-olds are fully vaccinated, with 38% having at least one dose. Twenty-five% of the county has received booster shots.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

County health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said the county is still waiting to hear from the state on indoor mask exceptions, but he expects masks to be required indoors until at least Jan. 15.

He said omicron is more contagious than previous strains, and those avoiding vaccines believing they have natural immunity should think again. Two doses will offer some protection, but omicron has made boosters necessary.

"If natural immunity was your reason for not getting vaccinated before, that rationale no longer exists," Farnitano said. "You are not protected from omicron."

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

County health director says most COVID offenders now in compliance, winter surge has arrived

'We are assuming that we will be seeing (omicron variant) cases come soon'

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 14, 2021, 10:30 pm

After hearing frustration from the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors last week about not cracking down on businesses ignoring COVID-19 mandates, Contra Costa Health Services director Anna Roth told the board Tuesday that 12 of the 13 businesses previously flaunting rules are now complying.

"All but one are currently in compliance, and we're following up with that one," Roth said.

That's good news for health officials this week. The bad news is that the predicted winter surge has arrived, as hospitalizations and infections are trending back up since Thanksgiving.

"Currently we have 1,458 active COVID cases in our county; this is an increase of nearly 19% in the last two weeks," Roth said. "Our test positivity rate rose at the end of November but is now relatively steady at 2.3%."

Hospitalizations, which were trending downward for weeks, are back up slightly -- 36 from 33 -- since last week. Statewide cases have gone up 47% since Thanksgiving, with hospitalizations up 14%.

Just over 76% of county residents are now fully vaccinated, which would've had the county closer to dropping indoor mask mandates, if not for the new statewide mandate going back into effect Thursday.

"California is now starting to experience a winter surge in COVID-19 cases," Roth said.

The news was mixed for the new variant omicron, Roth said. Though no cases have officially been reported, as in other Bay Area counties, it has been detected in county wastewater samples.

"We are assuming that we will be seeing cases come soon," Roth said.

Of the newest demographic to receive vaccines, 22% of the county's 5- to 11-year-olds are fully vaccinated, with 38% having at least one dose. Twenty-five% of the county has received booster shots.

County health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said the county is still waiting to hear from the state on indoor mask exceptions, but he expects masks to be required indoors until at least Jan. 15.

He said omicron is more contagious than previous strains, and those avoiding vaccines believing they have natural immunity should think again. Two doses will offer some protection, but omicron has made boosters necessary.

"If natural immunity was your reason for not getting vaccinated before, that rationale no longer exists," Farnitano said. "You are not protected from omicron."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.