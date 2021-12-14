Pleasanton Preps: Foothill girls' basketball wins first game; Amador takes home tourney title

Amador girls' basketball

The Dons captured the title at the Washington tournament, beating the host team in the finals the week of Dec. 1.

After beating Freedom and Castro Valley, the Dons took out Washington in the finals.

Rain Sarno was awarded MVP of tournament, and Gianna Ghio was awarded MVP of Amador.

Arissa Leomiti and Aulani Leomiti were awarded the Sportsmanship medal.

Foothill boys' soccer

The Foothill varsity boys are marred by injuries to start the season. Four potential starters hurt is showing on the pitch.

While they fought hard, they lost 2-0 to Granada and 4-1 to Freedom. Rickie Cavazos scored the only goal on a header with his brother Fernando getting the assist.

Amador boys' basketball

The Dons grabbed a 68-61 win over Washington the week of Dec. 6.

Colton Cash led a hot-shooting Amador team with 25 points, while Alexander Martin single-handedly kept Washington in the game with 27 points.

Foster Keats had 11 points and Tyler Cheng added 10 to round out the top-scorers for the Dons.

Local gymnastics

Tiana Sumanasekera, a 14-year-old gymnast from Pleasanton, was named to the U.S. Women’s artistic gymnastic team and to compete at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games and didn’t waste the chance, winning a pair of gold medals.

The inaugural event was held Nov. 25 - Dec. 5 in Cali, Colombia.

The USA team won the gold medal with 159.350 by outscoring silver medal Brazil by over 16 points.

Sumanasekera also won the gold in the women's vault finals in addition to her team gold and had the highest qualifying score in vault leading up to the finals.

Results needed

I want to thank those that reached out last week about getting the results for their respective teams into the Weekly.

The process is simple -– just send me your results for each week by 12 noon on Sundays. Send all results to [email protected] and I will take care of the rest.

All I need is the score of the game, who you played, and the highlights. For basketball, the easiest method is to take a quick picture of both pages in the scorebook and add any important details of the game.

For soccer, send the goal scorers, assists, and any highlights like great defensive or goalie play.

In wrestling, if it is a tournament, send me how your wrestlers fared in the event.

As always, we are looking for pictures with the following qualifiers: we need IDs of the players as well as who took the picture.

One important thing: no photos from other media services.

Also, please send me a roster of the team as it allows me to have the correct spellings for all the athletes.

Finally, please be consistent with turning in the results, win or lose. As I have said for years, please don’t be "that parent" who only turns in winning results.

The athletes work just as hard win or lose and deserve the credit each week.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]