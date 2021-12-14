Storm leads to snow on Mount Diablo

San Ramon Valley residents woke up to a snow-capped Mount Diablo and chilly temperatures on Tuesday morning, as the atmospheric river that first hit the Bay Area early this week began to wind down.

The storm additionally brought several inches of rain to the area, and led to heavier snow in other parts of the state.

There continues to be a chance of wind and rain through Wednesday night. The National Weather Service does not predict additional snow on Mount Diablo in the coming days.

The average annual snowfall at Mt. Diablo Junction is 1.2 inches per year, making the view of the mountain's snowy peak this morning a relatively rare sight.