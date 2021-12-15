Supervisors approve $75M in Measure X money for county hospital

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $75 million in Measure X money for a list of capital projects for Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.

The board in November approved many of the recommendations from its Measure X task force -- including $5 million for a 3,000-square-foot expansion of its psychiatric emergency services facility -- but waited on many bigger projects until members could get more details.

Measure X is a half-cent sales tax approved by Contra Costa voters in 2020. The money began accruing in April, when the county's Measure X advisory board began meeting.

The ballot measure's purpose was keeping "Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed, fund community health centers, emergency response, support critical safety-net services, invest in early childhood services, protect vulnerable populations, and for other essential county services."

Supervisors on Tuesday approved spending $30 million to expand the center's office complex by 40,000 square feet, $25 million for a new public health lab, $15 million on a new parking structure with 325 additional spaces, and $5 million to expand the hospital's interventional radiology suite by 5,000 square feet.