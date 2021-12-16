SRVUSD board approves agreement with teachers union, uses reserves to balance budget

Superintendent John Malloy said the district was not engaging in any kind of extravagant spending, and officials instead pointed to changes in state funding several years ago, on top of numerous challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"With a shortage in staff, it is important for us to remain competitive," Trustee Laura Bratt said. "I know in the past we had been considered a destination district, for students and families, but also for teachers. And part of that is the compensation package."

The national labor shortage that has particularly impacted schools throughout the country in recent years was also on the minds of district officials and staff, as they discussed the agreement as well as reflected on the thought process behind the decisions that led to it.

"We know in looking at just our neighboring districts, really the only way to get the best teachers in this now national shortage is to have a competitive offer that makes the San Ramon Valley attractive," said Laura Finco, president of the San Ramon Valley Education Association.

Following months of labor negotiations, trustees at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District voted Tuesday to approve a tentative agreement with the teachers union, leading to retroactive salary increases for educators in the district and marking the end of what all parties involved said had been a difficult negotiation process.

"We had an unbalanced deficit spending situation before this," Hurd said. "We recognize this, and we knew we had to fix it, but first we had to fix the acrimony."

"I don't know if you all remember, but SRVEA was talking about striking," Trustee Rachel Hurd said. "SRVEA would say 'you don't care about us. You're sitting on these big fat reserves' … so you have to understand, we couldn't go into productive work related to strategic directions if we were standing on corners and yelling at each other and not building trust."

Despite this, board members emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement with the teachers union, for the sake of mending fraught relationships between the two constituencies.

Nonetheless, district officials said they remained aware of financial challenges at SRVUSD in particular, as well as public education as a whole at the state and national level. They remained optimistic that some legislative changes could improve the situation, but also pointed to difficulties, such as the state tracking student attendance rather than enrollment, particularly during the pandemic, and a landscape in which school districts are dependent on one-time funding, rather than steady funding.

These measures were intended to alleviate concerns raised by the county about the pay increases and other spending patterns in the district, and to address their request that budget adjustments be reflected in the second interim financial report, set for early next year, according to Hillman.

Hillman and district officials said that the report had been prepared with the possibility of pay raises following labor negotiations already in mind, and that reserve funds had been used to balance the budget.

"I've given a lot of speeches over the years to parents and PTAs about Title 1 funding," speaker Nicole Palmer told the board Tuesday night. "So yes, school districts that are as wealthy as ours, we don't get those. But this room full of parents, we do all the fundraising to backfill that already. To go back and ask the public to raise our taxes again because we're not balancing our budget – that's like kicking your donors in the teeth."

While passing the tentative agreement marked a triumph for both the teachers' union and the school board following tense negotiations, the deal did come under scrutiny from the Contra Costa County Office of Education, which had cited "serious concerns" about the district's spending, and was also questioned in public comments at Tuesday night's meeting.

SRVUSD board approves agreement with teachers union, uses reserves to balance budget

District leaders back deal to end tense negotiations, deny assertions of extravagant spending