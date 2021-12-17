Danville police investigate social media posts about SRVHS, say 'no evidence of credible threat'

The rumors and response came after news of a Tik Tok video that challenged students to threaten shootings made the rounds nationally this week. While some schools throughout the nation and state closed on Friday as a precaution, many others – such as SRVUSD schools – remained open, saying they would work with police to monitor the situation, but that there were no credible threats to date.

"There were a few threats made today against Cal High and against San Ramon Valley High on social media," the statement issued Friday afternoon said. "These threats were all not specific in nature to a specified type of violence. We notified those communities immediately that after conferring with police, there is no evidence these are credible threats, that they are part of the national hoax circulated on TikTok, as we shared with you yesterday."

School district officials said that despite social media posts and rumors of threats locally, none of the information was credible, and that schools in the district "have been moving ahead with their day without any incidents" in a statement issued Friday. They also denied reports that SRVHS students had been evacuated or let out of school early.

"Danville Police are aware of the nationwide threat to schools today," town officials said in a statement. "We are also aware of social media posts regarding SRVHS. Police are at the school and at this time, there is no evidence of a credible threat. There have been no arrests made nor any weapons found."

"Danville Police are currently at the school and at this time, there is no evidence of a credible threat. There have been no arrests made nor any weapons found," the Danville Police Department said in a statement just after noon on Friday. "Police are continuing to monitor the situation and will remain at the school."

Officials encouraged students and community members in the district to report concerns about threats to official channels, such as local law enforcement and the school district, rather than by amplifying social media posts, and warned against "reposting threats as they can create a cycle of fear and complicate law enforcement investigations." They encouraged students who have been impacted by today's events to seek support from their counselors and principals.

"We appreciate the students, staff and parents/caregivers who are upstanders, take it seriously and act immediately to come forward with information about these threats," the Friday update said. "It is only with these prompt notifications of concerns that law enforcement is able to quickly assess the situation and determine there is no evidence the threats are credible."

On Friday, the district addressed specific rumors that came up during the school day following the announcement. They said there was no truth to rumors that police were tracking someone with a gun at Foster Freeze in Danville, or that teachers in district schools were being told to put their classes in lockdown. Regarding reports of helicopters in the area, they said this is a news helicopter, not connected with police activity.

"We are in touch with the Danville Police Department, the San Ramon Police Department, and the Sheriff’s Office about this concern," an email sent out to the SRVUSD community on Thursday said. "At this time there is no evidence of a credible threat but police are continuing to monitor the situation. We have a close relationship with all three agencies and they are in touch with each other as well. They will keep us posted on any updates. Police plan to have an increased presence in and around schools tomorrow. Our schools will be open and will stay vigilant and take additional safety precautions."

Danville police investigate social media posts about SRVHS, say 'no evidence of credible threat'