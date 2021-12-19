Bauer-Kahan hosting food drive in Tice Valley

Tri-Valley State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan is hosting a food drive next week in Walnut Creek for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

The contactless event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Monday (Dec. 20) at Tice Valley Community Gym, 2055 Tice Valley Blvd., next to Rossmoor.

"Unfortunately, there are many in our community who have faced tremendous hardship coming out of the pandemic and need our help," Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) said in a news release. "In the spirit of generosity and uplifting the neediest in our community, my office is hosting a food drive for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano to help feed people in need.

"The food bank has specifically requested the following food items: peanut butter, whole grain cereals, hearty low sodium soup, beans and lentils, canned tuna and chicken in water, canned fruit in juice, whole wheat and whole grain pasta, and canned tomato products," she said.

Bauer-Kahan suggested people put a bin outside their home and invite neighbors to drop off food to deliver to the event. She said this has been done previously in her food drives, with great success.