Walnut Creek police arrest fourth suspect in Nordstrom mass theft

Police arrested a fourth suspect involved in an 80-person retail theft stint at Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza Nordstrom, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced last week.

The large group of people bombarded the retail location and stole merchandise shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 20, according to witness reports. Police say two employees were assaulted and one was pepper sprayed by the suspects.

Upon arrival at the scene, police officers successfully stopped one car and arrested two people, one in possession of a firearm. Another suspect was arrested in possession of stolen property shortly after, according to a police press release.

Upon further investigation, Walnut Creek Police arrested 21-year-old Jordan San Felipe as a suspect last Tuesday. He was booked into the Martinez detention facility for charges relating to robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property and organized retail theft.

Police say they will continue to investigate the incident and review surveillance footage to make additional arrests.