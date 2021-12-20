Danville council to consider ordinance extending outdoor dining regulations

The Danville Town Council is set to make a decision Tuesday about the future of expanded outdoor dining rules beyond their Jan. 3 expiration date amid an upswing in new COVID-19 cases and renewed concerns about the ongoing pandemic spurred by new variants.

Town staff are recommending that the council adopt an urgency ordinance suspending outdoor seating limitations for restaurants while extending temporary land-use permits and street closures to increase outdoor dining capacity – measures aimed at reducing regulatory obstacles to expanded outdoor dining at restaurants.

The proposed ordinance cites ongoing research about the increased risk of transmitting COVID in indoor facilities, renewed mask requirements from the state, and a "winter surge" of cases driven by additional concerns over the recently discovered omicron variant. It additionally outlines undesirable outcomes that would come from failing to pass the proposed urgency ordinance.

"Failure to adopt an urgency ordinance would mean that restaurants would be required to shut down outdoor seating, only to subsequently reopen upon the effective date of a non-urgency ordinance," the draft urgency ordinance reads. "This would lead to job losses, potential failure of existing restaurants as well as increasing the public health risk of having all patrons and employees indoors during the winter months with the introduction of new variants."

In addition to continuing measures already in place to allow for outdoor dining in Danville, the urgency ordinance would temporarily suspend a section of the town's municipal code, meaning businesses would not have to pay the off-site parking in-lieu fee that they are currently subject to when outdoor seating is more than 25% of the interior of a restaurant.