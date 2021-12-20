News

Dublin council set to give final approval to East Ranch development

Project consists of 573 units on 165.5-acre site; school district calls on city to conduct more environmental review

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Plans for the proposed East Ranch project in Dublin is a 165.5-acre site with a 573-unit residential project consisting of six neighborhoods, two neighborhood parks totaling 11.5 acres. (Image courtesy of city of Dublin)

The Dublin City Council is set to officially approve Trumark Homes' East Ranch housing development Tuesday night.

The council passed a resolution approving the development's final map on Dec. 7. Tuesday's final vote is on the consent calendar and considered a formality.

The development will consist of 573 units on a 165.5-acre site, totaling six neighborhoods and two parks. The project will straddle existing Croak Road with Jordan Ranch to the west, the Positano development to the north, and undeveloped land to the east and south, with Interstate 580 just beyond.

The property is undeveloped and located within the Fallon Village area of the Eastern Dublin Specific Plan. One 5.5-acre public park will be on the northwestern corner of the site, another 6-acre park would be near the project's main entry point, east of Croak Road and north of Central Parkway.

Site plan for the proposed East Ranch project. (Image courtesy of city of Dublin)

Five neighborhoods will be single-family homes, the sixth will be 100 rowhomes in a combination of two and three-story buildings with a maximum height of 45 feet.

The project is required to provide at least 72 affordable units. Trumark has proposed meeting the requirements by building 18 moderate-income units, payment of in-lieu fees for 25 units at $217,696 per unit and dedicating two acres for a future affordable housing project of 77 low and very-low affordable rental housing. The company will also construct 50 deed-restricted accessory dwelling units, affordable to low-income households. Trumark will also remove four heritage trees.

The Dublin Unified School District is among the groups to raise concerns about the council's consideration process, namely calling on the city to conduct a more current, full environmental impact report (EIR) for the East Ranch project.

"The project's reliance on the (East Dublin Specific Plan) EIRs with information ranging from 16 to 28 years ago fails to adequately address significant impacts relating to schools, and requires further environmental review to address those impacts," attorney Harold M. Freiman wrote on behalf of DUSD in a letter to the city on Friday.

"The district maintains further environmental review is required before the city can approve this project due to the project's reliance on outdated, incomplete and inadequate analysis of potential impacts related to schools," Freiman added.

The Dublin City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 21) at the City Council Chamber at 100 Civic Plaza in Dublin. The meeting can be viewed remotely at www.tv28live.org and on the city's website.

Editor's note: Pleasanton Weekly editor Jeremy Walsh contributed to this report.

