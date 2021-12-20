Dublin council set to give final approval to East Ranch development

The Dublin City Council is set to officially approve Trumark Homes' East Ranch housing development Tuesday night.

The council passed a resolution approving the development's final map on Dec. 7. Tuesday's final vote is on the consent calendar and considered a formality.

The development will consist of 573 units on a 165.5-acre site, totaling six neighborhoods and two parks. The project will straddle existing Croak Road with Jordan Ranch to the west, the Positano development to the north, and undeveloped land to the east and south, with Interstate 580 just beyond.

The property is undeveloped and located within the Fallon Village area of the Eastern Dublin Specific Plan. One 5.5-acre public park will be on the northwestern corner of the site, another 6-acre park would be near the project's main entry point, east of Croak Road and north of Central Parkway.

Five neighborhoods will be single-family homes, the sixth will be 100 rowhomes in a combination of two and three-story buildings with a maximum height of 45 feet.