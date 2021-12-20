News

Dublin: Gov. Newsom announces proposal of more than $300M to combat retail theft, violent crime

'This moment requires us to do more and to broaden and deepen our efforts throughout the state'

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 20, 2021, 6:30 pm 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a proposal Friday to allocate upwards of $300 million over the next three years to curtail organized retail theft and violent crime across the state.

Speaking at the California Highway Patrol's Dublin office, Newsom pledged to infuse local law enforcement agencies and district attorney's offices with funding to crack down on retail, gun and drug crime.

The plan would make $255 million in grants available to law enforcement agencies over three years, enabling them to expand the number of officers they station at retail locations and hone in on organized retail theft.

"We recognize this moment requires us to do more and to broaden and deepen our efforts throughout the state of California," Newsom said, referencing the retail theft operations in recent months in the Bay Area.

Newsom's proposal would make permanent what is currently known as the Organized Retail Crime Task Force within the CHP. Since its inception in 2019, the task force has recovered nearly $20 million in stolen goods.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The renamed Smash and Grab Enforcement Unit already operates in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, and would expand to include Sacramento and the San Joaquin Valley under Newsom's proposal.

It would also provide $20 million in grants to small businesses that have been affected by smash-and-grab operations and organized theft.

State and local prosecutors and investigators would have access to nearly $50 million in combined grants over three years to combat retail crime, with $30 million allocated for district attorneys and $18 million to support the creation of a dedicated investigative team within the state attorney general's office focusing on retail theft.

"The resources and funding announced today, they're a game changer," Attorney General Rob Bonta said. The proposal "provides the (Department of Justice) with additional funding to bolster our existing efforts, taking down the perpetrators at the top of these crime rings and shutting down the pipeline of stolen merchandise, freezing out the illicit market and ensuring serious criminals face serious consequences."

As part of the funding proposal, Newsom also included plans to create a statewide gun buyback program, fund gun violence research at the University of California at Davis and allocate $20 million to the National Guard to target drug smuggling, particularly internationally via the state's southern border.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

"I've traveled across the state as attorney general ... to rural, to urban, coastal and inland communities," Bonta said. "I have yet to meet a single Californian who does not want to be protected from crime."

Newsom is expected to include the crime prevention funding in his 2022-2023 budget proposal to the state legislature, which he is set to fully unveil next month.

"I hope people will feel more confidence that the state is doing its part to help support local government and local agencies address this very, very serious issue of crime and retail theft here in the state of California," he said.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Dublin: Gov. Newsom announces proposal of more than $300M to combat retail theft, violent crime

'This moment requires us to do more and to broaden and deepen our efforts throughout the state'

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 20, 2021, 6:30 pm

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a proposal Friday to allocate upwards of $300 million over the next three years to curtail organized retail theft and violent crime across the state.

Speaking at the California Highway Patrol's Dublin office, Newsom pledged to infuse local law enforcement agencies and district attorney's offices with funding to crack down on retail, gun and drug crime.

The plan would make $255 million in grants available to law enforcement agencies over three years, enabling them to expand the number of officers they station at retail locations and hone in on organized retail theft.

"We recognize this moment requires us to do more and to broaden and deepen our efforts throughout the state of California," Newsom said, referencing the retail theft operations in recent months in the Bay Area.

Newsom's proposal would make permanent what is currently known as the Organized Retail Crime Task Force within the CHP. Since its inception in 2019, the task force has recovered nearly $20 million in stolen goods.

The renamed Smash and Grab Enforcement Unit already operates in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, and would expand to include Sacramento and the San Joaquin Valley under Newsom's proposal.

It would also provide $20 million in grants to small businesses that have been affected by smash-and-grab operations and organized theft.

State and local prosecutors and investigators would have access to nearly $50 million in combined grants over three years to combat retail crime, with $30 million allocated for district attorneys and $18 million to support the creation of a dedicated investigative team within the state attorney general's office focusing on retail theft.

"The resources and funding announced today, they're a game changer," Attorney General Rob Bonta said. The proposal "provides the (Department of Justice) with additional funding to bolster our existing efforts, taking down the perpetrators at the top of these crime rings and shutting down the pipeline of stolen merchandise, freezing out the illicit market and ensuring serious criminals face serious consequences."

As part of the funding proposal, Newsom also included plans to create a statewide gun buyback program, fund gun violence research at the University of California at Davis and allocate $20 million to the National Guard to target drug smuggling, particularly internationally via the state's southern border.

"I've traveled across the state as attorney general ... to rural, to urban, coastal and inland communities," Bonta said. "I have yet to meet a single Californian who does not want to be protected from crime."

Newsom is expected to include the crime prevention funding in his 2022-2023 budget proposal to the state legislature, which he is set to fully unveil next month.

"I hope people will feel more confidence that the state is doing its part to help support local government and local agencies address this very, very serious issue of crime and retail theft here in the state of California," he said.

Comments

The Dude
Registered user
San Ramon
18 hours ago
The Dude, San Ramon
Registered user
18 hours ago

He created this mess and now thinks this so-called solution will fix it? Hang on while I grab my popcorn.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.