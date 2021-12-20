San Ramon: Council, commission set for joint meeting on development of historic El Nido property

San Ramon City Council members and planning commissioners are set to gather virtually, with members of the public, on Tuesday to discuss a proposed new senior housing development on San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Westside Drive, on property that currently hosts a historically significant single-family house.

Applicant Solhail Siddiqi has filed requests with the city for development, environmental and architectural review, a land-use permit and an amendment to the Westside Specific Plan that would be necessary to accommodate the proposed development.

If approved, the project would consist of a three-story, 27,947-square-foot senior care facility with a capacity of 84 beds on 0.7 acres. The proposed project also includes refurbishing the historic – and currently uninhabitable – El Nido house on the property for use as part of the facility.

City senior planner Cindy Yee noted in her staff report that the El Nido house is one of the oldest and most historically significant buildings in the city, with the house first being relocated to the property it currently sits on between 1856 and 1858. The property also hosted a ranch and horticulture business, and was passed down through several generations of the Harlan family, who first resided there, and the Geldermann family.

Tuesday's public hearing is set to be informational only, with staff recommending that the item return to the planning commission for further discussion and consideration at their Jan. 18 meeting and continue to be discussed at future commission and council meetings in 2022.