News

San Ramon council poised to fill two commission seats

Library and parks positions to be determined

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 20, 2021, 12:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

In a special meeting Monday night, the San Ramon City Council is set to consider recommendations from staff on appointees to two empty seats on the city's commissions.

City of San Ramon logo.

Staff are recommending that the council appoint Michel Masuda-Nash as the city's alternate commissioner to the Contra Costa County Library Commission for a term that runs through the end of June 2024. Masuda-Nash was the only applicant for this vacancy, according to the staff report prepared by Christina Franco, city clerk.

The city received 10 applications by the Nov. 9 deadline for the vacancy on its Parks and Community Services Commission, from Steve Bried, Edward Carranza Jr., Venkata Chintapalli, Shaun Collins, Michael Crites, Dinesh Govindarao, Ravneet Julka, Terry Koehne, Aswathi Kuruvilla, and David Owens.

Staff are advising council members to review the applications, conduct interviews, and select one applicant to appoint to the commission for a term set to begin immediately upon notification and run through June 2023.

The opening on the Parks and Community Services Commission came when commissioner Scott Roberts resigned in September. At their Oct. 12 meeting, councilmembers and staff discussed the vacancy, and the council directed staff to solicit applications via social media and city websites.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Council members are set to meet at 5 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 20) via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon council poised to fill two commission seats

Library and parks positions to be determined

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 20, 2021, 12:55 pm

In a special meeting Monday night, the San Ramon City Council is set to consider recommendations from staff on appointees to two empty seats on the city's commissions.

Staff are recommending that the council appoint Michel Masuda-Nash as the city's alternate commissioner to the Contra Costa County Library Commission for a term that runs through the end of June 2024. Masuda-Nash was the only applicant for this vacancy, according to the staff report prepared by Christina Franco, city clerk.

The city received 10 applications by the Nov. 9 deadline for the vacancy on its Parks and Community Services Commission, from Steve Bried, Edward Carranza Jr., Venkata Chintapalli, Shaun Collins, Michael Crites, Dinesh Govindarao, Ravneet Julka, Terry Koehne, Aswathi Kuruvilla, and David Owens.

Staff are advising council members to review the applications, conduct interviews, and select one applicant to appoint to the commission for a term set to begin immediately upon notification and run through June 2023.

The opening on the Parks and Community Services Commission came when commissioner Scott Roberts resigned in September. At their Oct. 12 meeting, councilmembers and staff discussed the vacancy, and the council directed staff to solicit applications via social media and city websites.

Council members are set to meet at 5 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 20) via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.