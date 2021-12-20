San Ramon council poised to fill two commission seats

In a special meeting Monday night, the San Ramon City Council is set to consider recommendations from staff on appointees to two empty seats on the city's commissions.

Staff are recommending that the council appoint Michel Masuda-Nash as the city's alternate commissioner to the Contra Costa County Library Commission for a term that runs through the end of June 2024. Masuda-Nash was the only applicant for this vacancy, according to the staff report prepared by Christina Franco, city clerk.

The city received 10 applications by the Nov. 9 deadline for the vacancy on its Parks and Community Services Commission, from Steve Bried, Edward Carranza Jr., Venkata Chintapalli, Shaun Collins, Michael Crites, Dinesh Govindarao, Ravneet Julka, Terry Koehne, Aswathi Kuruvilla, and David Owens.

Staff are advising council members to review the applications, conduct interviews, and select one applicant to appoint to the commission for a term set to begin immediately upon notification and run through June 2023.

The opening on the Parks and Community Services Commission came when commissioner Scott Roberts resigned in September. At their Oct. 12 meeting, councilmembers and staff discussed the vacancy, and the council directed staff to solicit applications via social media and city websites.