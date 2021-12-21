Community Briefs: Two takes on Dickens | Iron Horse Trail maintenance | Car seat education | Entertainment, dog park surveys

More information on the Lesher Center for the Arts is available here .

"Spontaneous Charles Dickens: Wherein we Improvise" from Berkeley-based performance group Synergy Theater is set to kick off on Jan. 13 and run through Jan. 23, with performances Thursdays through Sundays.

"A Christmas Carol" kicked off earlier in the month and is set for its final performances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, in a two-week run at the center. The popular performance is from Walnut Creek based Center Repertory Company and directed by the Lesher Center's general manager, Scott Denison, who is set to retire as general manager in January.

Following the final performances of "A Christmas Carol" in the coming days, Walnut Creek's Lesher Center for the Arts is set to gear up for a less traditional take on Dickens, hosting improv series "Spontaneous Charles Dickens" after the new year.

Work is set to occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday starting next Monday, and is scheduled to be complete by the week of Jan. 22.

No tree removals are planned, and the trail is set to stay open during maintenance, although an announcement from the public works department said trail users could experience some delays as vehicles enter the area.

The week of Dec. 27 is set to see tree trimming and brush clearing along the portion of the trail running through Danville and Alamo, with work moving northward, to Walnut Creek and Concord, the week of Jan. 3.

The Contra Costa County Department of Public Works recently approved a permit for PG&E to perform annual routine maintenance on the Iron Horse Regional Trail, with the project kicking off in Danville and Alamo.

The $90,300 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety is intended to fund a child passenger safety technician and car seat education program, including classes, virtual appointments for car seat inspection and installation, and a recycling program.

"Protecting children is everyone’s top priority, and properly secured car seats are one significant way to prevent harm to children in the event of a crash," she added.

The city's park survey asks local dog owners to weigh in about their preferences and use of current dog parks, as well as what elements and features they'd be most interested in for future parks, and what their most common concerns might be.

The survey from San Ramon Performing Arts asks community members to select which performers they'd prefer to see at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center in 2022, across a wide range of genres.

The City of San Ramon is seeking input from community members on what performers they'd like to see the city host in the coming year, and what residents' use of current dog parks, and interest in future dog parks, might look like.

Community Briefs: Two takes on Dickens | Iron Horse Trail maintenance | Car seat education | Entertainment, dog park surveys