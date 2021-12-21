Contra Costa County confirms first omicron variant COVID-19 cases

Contra Costa County health officials announced confirmation Monday of the county's first cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Three cases of the variant have been confirmed in the county, according to Contra Costa Health Services, with two of the three fully vaccinated.

None of the three had received a booster vaccine dose nor have they been hospitalized since testing positive for the virus.

County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said in a statement that it was only a matter of time when omicron would pop up in Contra Costa as it has in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin and Napa counties.

"We've been encouraging anyone who is eligible to get a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to do so," Farnitano said. "With today's news and the holidays just around the corner, that message is even more important."