New VR arcade, e-bike pop-up debut at City Center Bishop Ranch

As part of its growing expansion of offerings, City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon hosted the debut of two new businesses this month, both featuring high-tech offerings that aren't found at most Tri-Valley shopping centers.

Sandbox VR opened a permanent location on the second floor of City Center, and was joined by e-bike pop-up Pedego Electric Bikes. The new additions are the latest in the burgeoning City Center retail and entertainment hub, which officials, developers and residents hope will help foster a central community area for the city of San Ramon.

Sandbox VR offers immersive, virtual reality games in which groups of up to six players can navigate a range of fantastical landscapes ranging from haunted mansions filled with zombies to missions in the Star Trek universe.

"City Center Bishop Ranch has become the go-to destination for unique experiences and entertainment, and we’re excited to add Sandbox VR to that growing list," said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and CEO of Sunset Development Company, the center’s owner and developer.

The San Ramon location marks the company's third Bay Area location, with other arcades in San Francisco and San Mateo -- in addition to locations in several Asian countries, which are set to venture into the United Kingdom and Canada as well.