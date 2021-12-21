Pleasanton Preps: 'We Are Pleasanton' finishes first project for a local school

The initial out pouring of financial support was hard to fathom. The Amador student leadership class kicked it off with a donation of $27,500, a figure that was then matched three times.

The funds for the project were raised amazingly quickly -- $225,000 in three months -- but thanks in large part to supply chain issues, the project was not officially wrapped until November 30.

I have talked and written about the group spearheaded by Todd Utikal, so it gives me great pleasure to announce the final completion of the first project -- the Amador Valley High shade structure for the Dons lunch area.

One such group locally that has been working on giving to the Pleasanton schools is the "We Are Pleasanton" group.

Christmas comes this Saturday, and when it comes to this time of year, the theme always falls on giving.

In a day and age where virtually every school needs help in some capacity, seeing the PMS fields and how in turn the students suffer, made it an easy choice for We Are Pleasanton.

The athletic fields at Pleasanton Middle School are a disaster. Well, disaster may be too kind. They are an embarrassment, falling victim to (ground animals) being forced into the area following the construction of the Bernal Sports complex.

Utikal was pleased that the project came in $15,000 under budget, leaving the surplus going toward the next project -- and it is a big one.

The Pleasanton Unified School District, the Walker Family Trust-Laurie Walker-Whiteland, and the City of Pleasanton all came through with matching donations and the project was off and running.

For more information or to get involved with We Are Pleasanton, please visit www.wearepleasanton.com

"I think we can rally people around this," said Utikal. "I think the right people will come together. This will benefit not just the students, but all the youth sports programs in the city."

The project is a big step up for We Are Pleasanton, carrying a price tag of over $1 million just for the track and the field inside the track.

"The students are not able to have any PE classes on the field," said Utikal, who has daughters at Harvest Park middle school. "The school can't even offer a full PE class - that has to be fixed."

The process is simple -- just send me your results for each week by 12 noon on Sunday. Send all results to [email protected] and I will take care of the rest.

I want to thank those that reached out last week about getting the results for their respective teams into the Weekly.

Freshman Rafaella Sapiz finished when she took an errant clear by the Dublin goalie and sailed it right back over the keepers' head for the 2-0 lead.

The physical match saw Foothill get the first goal when Samantha Lin rolled a pass across the top of the box to a Mackenzie Tierney, who in turn first-timed it home.

Two days later Foothill went into Dublin and came away with a big 2-0 win.

The defense was stellar, led by senior captains Makenna Meyers and Samantha Lim to record the shutout. Senior goalie Sadie Brown had six saves.

Early in the game, the Falcons had their best chance when Olivia Walinski had a great shot from 10-yards out, but the SRV goalie was able to deflect it over the bar.

The Falcons opened EBAL play by going 1-0-1, as the defense went both games without allowing a goal.

The Dons were scheduled to meet Arroyo the next night, but the game was canceled to COVID issues with Arroyo.

Ethan Daley had a big game inside, leading the Dons in rebounding and chipping in 10 points. Tyler Cheng led the team in scoring with 14, while Colton Cash added 10.

Pleasanton Preps: 'We Are Pleasanton' finishes first project for a local school

Next up: Pleasanton Middle School athletic fields