County reopens 174-unit housing complex for homeless residents after renovations

The county had leased the former motel for much of 2020 as temporary shelter for homeless residents who were at high risk of contracting COVID-19 or becoming seriously ill.

"We are going to ensure that we continue to serve as many individuals in the eastern region of our county as possible through this ... resource," Contra Costa County deputy director of health services Lavonna Martin said during a briefing to commemorate Delta Landing's upcoming reopening.

Delta Landing has been closed since the end of June for renovations, during which time it received new paint, roofing, room furnishings and fire sprinkler systems and aesthetic improvements like a manicured courtyard.

The facility, named Delta Landing and located at the former site of a Motel 6 on Loveridge Road, will serve more than 200 residents once it reopens in three-to-four weeks, according to county officials.

More than a year after purchasing the property, Contra Costa County will reopen a 174-unit interim housing complex in Pittsburg later this month that is intended to help hundreds of local homeless residents transition into permanent housing.

The remaining funds, totaling more than $4 million, will be used to staff and operate Delta Landing for "the next couple of years," Martin said.

"(Homekey) will create 41,500 units and beds," Jason Elliott, a senior counselor to Gov. Gavin Newsom, said Monday. "And that only works if local governments implement successfully. We can only build on success."

The state ultimately transitioned that program into Project Homekey, a $6.6 billion initiative that issues grants to local jurisdictions, enabling them to purchase those hotels and motels and convert them into transitional and permanent housing.

The county has received funding support to operate the motel as a temporary shelter from the state's Project Roomkey, a federally backed initiative to procure thousands of unused hotel and motel rooms for the state's homeless residents during the pandemic.

The roughly 225 residents living at Delta Landing prior to its temporary closure will be invited to return once it reopens, Martin said, after being briefly moved to interim housing in central Contra Costa County. In that time, some have also found permanent housing.

The city of Antioch has called for 15 of the units to be dedicated specifically to homeless residents that live along its downtown Amtrak tracks after Louie Rocha, a homeless man and lifelong Antioch resident, was killed by a train last month while trying to cross the tracks.

In addition, the large swath of the county east of Concord had just 20 available shelter beds before the county began the process of converting Delta Landing.

Local officials noted that roughly one-third of the county's roughly 2,300 homeless residents live in eastern Contra Costa County, according to the county's most recent census of homeless residents in January 2020.

"We don't want to just continue to add short-term housing to the system, we want to build a full, robust system," she said.

"Interim housing is just one intervention," Martin said. "We need to continue to build permanent housing out there. We need to make sure that people can go right from the streets into permanent housing if that's what they need.

Residents will then stay at Delta Landing for roughly 90 days, during which time they will work with the nonprofit Bay Area Community Services -- which will manage the complex day-to-day -- to find permanent housing and employment.

In addition to rooms for single adults, Martin said Delta Landing will include units for couples, multi-generational adult families, people with pets and people with disabilities.

While the county had attempted to complete the necessary repairs and renovations with residents still housed on-site, officials determined it would be more efficient to close the complex temporarily.

County reopens 174-unit housing complex for homeless residents after renovations

Delta Landing facility at Pittsburg hotel received $21.5M grant from state's Project Homekey