News

San Ramon to be under one congressional district in new map

New state senate and state assembly maps see line through San Ramon Village

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 23, 2021, 3:11 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Southern portions of San Ramon are set to be united with the rest of the city along with Danville under the state's new congressional districts in the next election, but the state senate and assembly districts will divide portions of the Tri-Valley, with lines drawn through San Ramon Village.

On Dec. 20, the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission approved final maps of the new districts set to take effect in next year's election, with the process currently undergoing a public comment period, despite no changes being allowed at this stage.

Under the new congressional districts approved this week, San Ramon residents will vote for the same representative in congress in the coming election, along with some Dublin residents. (Image courtesy of the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission)

In the recently finalized maps for California's redistricting process, all of San Ramon is set to join Danville in congressional District 10.

Under the old congressional district boundaries, approved in 2011, San Ramon is divided between districts 15 and 11, with an irregular line on the map north of Crow Canyon Road.

The congressional boundaries in effect for the past decade have featured a line dividing portions of San Ramon. (Image courtesy of the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission)

The finalized map sees a line drawn further south instead, near Village Parkway and Amador Valley Boulevard, and bisecting parts of northern Dublin west of Dougherty Road and north of Interstate 580.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The current congressional district lines that divide portions of San Ramon see Congressman Eric Swalwell as the representative for CD 15, south of the line near Crow Canyon Road, and Mark DeSaulnier as the representative for portions of the San Ramon Valley north of Crow Canyon Road.

The new congressional district 10, encompassing all of San Ramon and including portions of Dublin would see all of these areas represented by the same congressperson after next year's election in November.

While the new congressional districts see the San Ramon Valley mostly encompassed by the same district, other redistricting lines that were approved this week have led to divisions between portions of the area that weren't previously there, and largely divide portions of the Tri-Valley area as a whole, compared to the currently operating maps that were approved after the 2010 census.

Tri-Valley communities are situated within the same senate district according to the boundaries of the old senate districts. (Image courtesy of the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission)

The current state senate district lines see all of San Ramon, along with its fellow Tri-Valley communities of Danville, Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore all under District 7, represented by Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda). The new map sees a line at San Ramon Village, near Alcosta Boulevard, and puts the rest of San Ramon and Danville in a separate senate district from their Tri-Valley neighbors.

Under the new map approved for state senate districts, northern and southern portions of the Tri-Valley area will be split between two districts. (Image courtesy of the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission)

In the next election, Danville and San Ramon will be represented by SD 9, while Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore will be within SD 5, meaning Tri-Valley communities will no longer be represented by the same senator.

New state assembly lines will also divide the Tri-Valley to a smaller extent, which is currently situated within Assembly District 16, with the exception of Sunol. The new map sees most of the Tri-Valley continue to be within the boundaries of AD 16 but another line drawn through San Ramon Village means that this area, along with eastern and southern portions of Dublin, will instead be within AD 20 to the east.

In the old district map, Tri-Valley communities, with the exception of Sunol, were under the same assembly district. (Image courtesy of the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission)

While Tri-Valley voters are currently represented by State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the next state assembly election will see these portions of San Ramon Village and Dublin being represented by whoever is elected to represent AD 20.

The new assembly districts aren't a dramatic shift, except for portions of Dublin and San Ramon Village, which fall under AD 20 in the new map. (Image courtesy of the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission)

More information on the state redistricting process, including full maps, is available here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon to be under one congressional district in new map

New state senate and state assembly maps see line through San Ramon Village

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 23, 2021, 3:11 pm

Southern portions of San Ramon are set to be united with the rest of the city along with Danville under the state's new congressional districts in the next election, but the state senate and assembly districts will divide portions of the Tri-Valley, with lines drawn through San Ramon Village.

On Dec. 20, the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission approved final maps of the new districts set to take effect in next year's election, with the process currently undergoing a public comment period, despite no changes being allowed at this stage.

In the recently finalized maps for California's redistricting process, all of San Ramon is set to join Danville in congressional District 10.

Under the old congressional district boundaries, approved in 2011, San Ramon is divided between districts 15 and 11, with an irregular line on the map north of Crow Canyon Road.

The finalized map sees a line drawn further south instead, near Village Parkway and Amador Valley Boulevard, and bisecting parts of northern Dublin west of Dougherty Road and north of Interstate 580.

The current congressional district lines that divide portions of San Ramon see Congressman Eric Swalwell as the representative for CD 15, south of the line near Crow Canyon Road, and Mark DeSaulnier as the representative for portions of the San Ramon Valley north of Crow Canyon Road.

The new congressional district 10, encompassing all of San Ramon and including portions of Dublin would see all of these areas represented by the same congressperson after next year's election in November.

While the new congressional districts see the San Ramon Valley mostly encompassed by the same district, other redistricting lines that were approved this week have led to divisions between portions of the area that weren't previously there, and largely divide portions of the Tri-Valley area as a whole, compared to the currently operating maps that were approved after the 2010 census.

The current state senate district lines see all of San Ramon, along with its fellow Tri-Valley communities of Danville, Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore all under District 7, represented by Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda). The new map sees a line at San Ramon Village, near Alcosta Boulevard, and puts the rest of San Ramon and Danville in a separate senate district from their Tri-Valley neighbors.

In the next election, Danville and San Ramon will be represented by SD 9, while Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore will be within SD 5, meaning Tri-Valley communities will no longer be represented by the same senator.

New state assembly lines will also divide the Tri-Valley to a smaller extent, which is currently situated within Assembly District 16, with the exception of Sunol. The new map sees most of the Tri-Valley continue to be within the boundaries of AD 16 but another line drawn through San Ramon Village means that this area, along with eastern and southern portions of Dublin, will instead be within AD 20 to the east.

While Tri-Valley voters are currently represented by State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the next state assembly election will see these portions of San Ramon Village and Dublin being represented by whoever is elected to represent AD 20.

More information on the state redistricting process, including full maps, is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.