San Ramon to be under one congressional district in new map

Under the old congressional district boundaries, approved in 2011, San Ramon is divided between districts 15 and 11, with an irregular line on the map north of Crow Canyon Road.

On Dec. 20, the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission approved final maps of the new districts set to take effect in next year's election, with the process currently undergoing a public comment period, despite no changes being allowed at this stage.

Southern portions of San Ramon are set to be united with the rest of the city along with Danville under the state's new congressional districts in the next election, but the state senate and assembly districts will divide portions of the Tri-Valley, with lines drawn through San Ramon Village.

While Tri-Valley voters are currently represented by State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the next state assembly election will see these portions of San Ramon Village and Dublin being represented by whoever is elected to represent AD 20.

New state assembly lines will also divide the Tri-Valley to a smaller extent, which is currently situated within Assembly District 16, with the exception of Sunol. The new map sees most of the Tri-Valley continue to be within the boundaries of AD 16 but another line drawn through San Ramon Village means that this area, along with eastern and southern portions of Dublin, will instead be within AD 20 to the east.

In the next election, Danville and San Ramon will be represented by SD 9, while Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore will be within SD 5, meaning Tri-Valley communities will no longer be represented by the same senator.

The current state senate district lines see all of San Ramon, along with its fellow Tri-Valley communities of Danville, Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore all under District 7, represented by Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda). The new map sees a line at San Ramon Village, near Alcosta Boulevard, and puts the rest of San Ramon and Danville in a separate senate district from their Tri-Valley neighbors.

While the new congressional districts see the San Ramon Valley mostly encompassed by the same district, other redistricting lines that were approved this week have led to divisions between portions of the area that weren't previously there, and largely divide portions of the Tri-Valley area as a whole, compared to the currently operating maps that were approved after the 2010 census.

The new congressional district 10, encompassing all of San Ramon and including portions of Dublin would see all of these areas represented by the same congressperson after next year's election in November.

The current congressional district lines that divide portions of San Ramon see Congressman Eric Swalwell as the representative for CD 15, south of the line near Crow Canyon Road, and Mark DeSaulnier as the representative for portions of the San Ramon Valley north of Crow Canyon Road.

San Ramon to be under one congressional district in new map

New state senate and state assembly maps see line through San Ramon Village