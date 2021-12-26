Valley Humane Society waives adoption fees for holiday season

To help find more "fur-ever" homes, Valley Humane Society is waiving all pet adoption fees through Dec. 30.
Among the dogs and cats hoping to be adopted is Peek-a-Boo, a "sassy" 3-year-old tuxedo cat "whose birdwatching skills are unparalleled."
An "exuberant, friendly, adult mixed-breed dog" named Allure is also "ready to be doted upon by a family of her own."
Adoptions are done by appointment; applicants are contacted by phone and scheduled to meet their desired pet.
Valley Humane Society will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to observe the new year.
To view available pets and fill out an application online, visit www.valleyhumane.org.
Comments
