News

Valley Humane Society waives adoption fees for holiday season

Pet adoption fees are lifted through Dec. 30

by Julia Baum / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 26, 2021, 4:13 pm 0

Allure, an 'exuberant, friendly, adult mixed-breed dog' ready to be doted upon by a family of her own. (Courtesy of VHS)

To help find more "fur-ever" homes, Valley Humane Society is waiving all pet adoption fees through Dec. 30.

Among the dogs and cats hoping to be adopted is Peek-a-Boo, a "sassy" 3-year-old tuxedo cat "whose birdwatching skills are unparalleled."

An "exuberant, friendly, adult mixed-breed dog" named Allure is also "ready to be doted upon by a family of her own."

Adoptions are done by appointment; applicants are contacted by phone and scheduled to meet their desired pet.

Peek-a-Boo is looking for a 'fur-ever' home. (Courtesy of VHS)

Valley Humane Society will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to observe the new year.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

To view available pets and fill out an application online, visit www.valleyhumane.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Valley Humane Society waives adoption fees for holiday season

Pet adoption fees are lifted through Dec. 30

by Julia Baum / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 26, 2021, 4:13 pm

To help find more "fur-ever" homes, Valley Humane Society is waiving all pet adoption fees through Dec. 30.

Among the dogs and cats hoping to be adopted is Peek-a-Boo, a "sassy" 3-year-old tuxedo cat "whose birdwatching skills are unparalleled."

An "exuberant, friendly, adult mixed-breed dog" named Allure is also "ready to be doted upon by a family of her own."

Adoptions are done by appointment; applicants are contacted by phone and scheduled to meet their desired pet.

Valley Humane Society will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to observe the new year.

To view available pets and fill out an application online, visit www.valleyhumane.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.