News

Dublin police arrest four suspects on grand theft, drug charges

ACSO rep: 'Zero bail continues to be a challenge...'

by Julia Baum / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 27, 2021, 5:20 pm 0

Dublin police officers recently arrested four people suspected of stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from a local business.

The suspects were arrested on Dec. 19, and one "had 25 Xanax, 31 amphetamine, 12 Norco and several hundred ecstasy pills in her bra," Dublin Police Services said in a social media post the following day. 

All of the suspects were booked on grand theft and drug charges at the Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, before being released on zero bail. The suspects were also issued a court date in February.

ACSO representatives said in a statement, "Zero bail continues to be a challenge because it allows people to continue to reoffend without getting them access to treatment, services and programs."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Dublin police arrest four suspects on grand theft, drug charges

ACSO rep: 'Zero bail continues to be a challenge...'

by Julia Baum / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 27, 2021, 5:20 pm

Dublin police officers recently arrested four people suspected of stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from a local business.

The suspects were arrested on Dec. 19, and one "had 25 Xanax, 31 amphetamine, 12 Norco and several hundred ecstasy pills in her bra," Dublin Police Services said in a social media post the following day. 

All of the suspects were booked on grand theft and drug charges at the Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, before being released on zero bail. The suspects were also issued a court date in February.

ACSO representatives said in a statement, "Zero bail continues to be a challenge because it allows people to continue to reoffend without getting them access to treatment, services and programs."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.