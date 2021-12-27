Dublin police arrest four suspects on grand theft, drug charges

Dublin police officers recently arrested four people suspected of stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from a local business.

The suspects were arrested on Dec. 19, and one "had 25 Xanax, 31 amphetamine, 12 Norco and several hundred ecstasy pills in her bra," Dublin Police Services said in a social media post the following day.

All of the suspects were booked on grand theft and drug charges at the Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, before being released on zero bail. The suspects were also issued a court date in February.

ACSO representatives said in a statement, "Zero bail continues to be a challenge because it allows people to continue to reoffend without getting them access to treatment, services and programs."