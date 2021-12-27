East Bay Athletic League play kicks into high gear after break

Soccer has started EBAL play, always choosing to get in one week of games before the break, but for basketball and wrestling, it is go-time.

What does happen when we come out of the holiday break is that all the East Bay Athletic Leagues kick into high gear and the rush to the postseason is on!

While things slow down for this week, rest assured it is the last slow time we will have until June when we finally put a wrap on all the spring sports.

Here we are in the week between Christmas and New Year’s – a traditionally slow time for prep sports.

The success got the team a berth in the Nationals to be held in July in 2022.

The 14-1 team out of Livermore made news in mid-December when they went 5-0 in the NCVA Power League Regionals.

Cash had 14 over the third and fourth quarters, with Cheng adding 10. It was the excellent Amador defense which made the difference.

Cheng and Cash finished with 17 points each, with the two combining for 24 points in the final half.

Amador got strong second halves from Tyler Cheng and Colton Cash as they pulled away and beat Acalanes 41-31 on Dec. 21.

Unfortunately, the EBAL couldn’t sync up with the vacation period for the majority of the schools in the league; the opening EBAL basketball games set for Jan. 5-7 will be taking place while most of the schools are still on winter break.

