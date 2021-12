A main thoroughfare in Danville will be shut down Tuesday for most of the day.

Camino Tassajara will be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Lomitas and Molitas roads, as crews install a large crane for a construction project on Thornhill Road.

Detours will be in place, but Danville police urge motorists to either avoid the area or allow for extra time for their journeys.