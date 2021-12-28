Arts

Elvis legacy lives on

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 28, 2021, 7:50 pm

Jim Anderson & the Rebels are performing at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Jan. 9. (Photo courtesy of Firehouse Arts)

Firehouse Arts Center kicks off a new year with the return of Jim Anderson & the Rebels and their homage to Elvis Presley, "Happy Birthday, Elvis," on Jan. 9, the day after his 87th birthday.

Jim Anderson has made a name for himself with his tribute to the early years of Elvis' career, 1954-66, as an interpreter, not an "Elvis Impersonator." The show is at 2 p.m. Jan. 9.

Tickets are $17-$27. Go to www.firehousearts.org or call 931-4848. The Firehouse Arts Center is located at 4444 Railroad Ave.

