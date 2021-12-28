News

Mayor Newell Arnerich to hold first 'Town Talks with the Mayor' Jan. 7

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 28, 2021, 7:46 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Danville's new Mayor Newell Arnerich will continue the monthly "Town Talks with the Mayor" series started by his predecessor Renee Morgan in 2021.

Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich. (File photo)

On Jan. 7, Arnerich will discuss Danville's future plans to re-imagine some public spaces within the downtown area to provide connection, interaction and engagement.

Arnerich will be joined by the city's business and economic development director Jill Bergman, chief of planning Dave Crompton and assistant town manager Tai Williams.

Community members are encouraged to join the discussion by asking questions using the chat feature or ahead of time by emailing [email protected]

People can register at here.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The event will be live-streamed at 9 a.m. on Jan. 7 at DanvilleTownTalks.org/town-talks-with-the-mayor, where a recording of the event will also be available later.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Mayor Newell Arnerich to hold first 'Town Talks with the Mayor' Jan. 7

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 28, 2021, 7:46 pm

Danville's new Mayor Newell Arnerich will continue the monthly "Town Talks with the Mayor" series started by his predecessor Renee Morgan in 2021.

On Jan. 7, Arnerich will discuss Danville's future plans to re-imagine some public spaces within the downtown area to provide connection, interaction and engagement.

Arnerich will be joined by the city's business and economic development director Jill Bergman, chief of planning Dave Crompton and assistant town manager Tai Williams.

Community members are encouraged to join the discussion by asking questions using the chat feature or ahead of time by emailing [email protected]

People can register at here.

The event will be live-streamed at 9 a.m. on Jan. 7 at DanvilleTownTalks.org/town-talks-with-the-mayor, where a recording of the event will also be available later.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.