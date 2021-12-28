Mayor Newell Arnerich to hold first 'Town Talks with the Mayor' Jan. 7

Danville's new Mayor Newell Arnerich will continue the monthly "Town Talks with the Mayor" series started by his predecessor Renee Morgan in 2021.

On Jan. 7, Arnerich will discuss Danville's future plans to re-imagine some public spaces within the downtown area to provide connection, interaction and engagement.

Arnerich will be joined by the city's business and economic development director Jill Bergman, chief of planning Dave Crompton and assistant town manager Tai Williams.

Community members are encouraged to join the discussion by asking questions using the chat feature or ahead of time by emailing [email protected]

People can register at here.