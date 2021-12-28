News

Most-read 21 of 2021

21 most-read DanvilleSanRamon.com stories of 2021

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 28, 2021, 7:42 pm 0
Longstanding walnut trees at the currently vacant Borel property. (File photo by Jordan M. Doronila)

If there’s one thing the past two years have taught us, it’s that even when the world stops, news doesn’t. In 2021, we began forging our way toward a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic with hope and optimism.

As local governing bodies continued holding virtual meetings, schools welcomed students back on campuses, in-person events started making a comeback, businesses reopened their doors to patrons and even when tragedy struck, we were there to cover it -- whether from a square on Zoom or masked up in the field.

A variety of articles ranging in topics from turmoil to triumph made their way into "Our 21 Most Read Stories of 2021" as determined by you -- our readers -- and the stories you viewed the most. As we prepare to usher in 2022, take one last look back at DanvilleSanRamon's top 21 headlines of 2021.

1. Many utility rate plans to change next year to take time of usage into account

2. Danville: Developer begins application process for 158-unit condo project at Borel property

3. San Ramon woman killed in Wednesday crash was longtime teacher and mother

4. Search for missing teen Sydney West continues as family increases reward to $25,000

5. Opposition grows to 5-story, 284-unit apartment complex project at San Ramon's Marketplace

6. San Ramon: Commission to review plans for 284 apartments at The Marketplace

7. San Ramon: Man found guilty of killing Cal High student in 2018

8. Contra Costa County receiving 1,000 vaccine requests per hour; demand far outpaces supply

9. San Ramon Valley safari

10. State confirms June 15 reopening with no capacity, physical distancing requirements

11. San Ramon police arrest suspect in Florida homicide after six-hour search

12. Cyclist seriously injured in Dublin collision; driver arrested in San Ramon

13. Dublin USD Trustee Catherine Kuo killed in car crash on campus

14. State encourages residents to apply for rent, utility relief

15. 404-unit 'City Village' development proposed for central San Ramon

16. Coroner IDs pedestrian killed on I-680 in San Ramon

17. Contra Costa County's COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to build

18. Livermore High student dies in crash on Del Valle Road; five others injured

19. Details emerge about Florida homicide warrant for man arrested in San Ramon

20. Danville: Commission set for public hearing on four new homes with 'modern' architecture

21. Crews gain control of brush fire near Finley Road in Tassajara Valley

