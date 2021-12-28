Most-read 21 of 2021

If there’s one thing the past two years have taught us, it’s that even when the world stops, news doesn’t. In 2021, we began forging our way toward a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic with hope and optimism.

As local governing bodies continued holding virtual meetings, schools welcomed students back on campuses, in-person events started making a comeback, businesses reopened their doors to patrons and even when tragedy struck, we were there to cover it -- whether from a square on Zoom or masked up in the field.

A variety of articles ranging in topics from turmoil to triumph made their way into "Our 21 Most Read Stories of 2021" as determined by you -- our readers -- and the stories you viewed the most. As we prepare to usher in 2022, take one last look back at DanvilleSanRamon's top 21 headlines of 2021.

1. Many utility rate plans to change next year to take time of usage into account

2. Danville: Developer begins application process for 158-unit condo project at Borel property