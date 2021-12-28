NFL legend: Pleasanton's John Madden dies at age 85

Hall of Fame coach, broadcasting legend and Pleasanton resident John Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 85.

Madden was coach of the Oakland Raiders, winning Super Bowl XI and finishing his career with a 103-32-7 record.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "He was an incredible sound board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

After retiring from his coaching career, Madden went on to become a color commentator for NFL games along side Pat Summerall for decades. He is also the namesake of the "Madden" video game franchise.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," Goodell said. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."