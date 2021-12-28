Contra Costa will require masks in public indoor settings

Contra Costa Health Services announced Tuesday a new health order requiring masks in all public indoor places without exceptions for certain indoor settings.

With the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant circulating through the county, the county decided to no longer make exceptions for fully vaccinated public speakers and performers, and fully vaccinated groups of 100 or fewer people that were allowed to remove their face coverings under controlled conditions.

The new order, which goes into effect Wednesday, requires all people in Contra Costa, regardless of vaccination status, to mask in public indoor settings.

Contra Costa joins other Bay Area counties in requiring masks again in all public settings.

"The omicron variant is very contagious, and we now know that anyone, regardless of vaccination status, can spread this variant to other people," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County's deputy health officer. "We anticipate the case rate and hospitalization numbers to increase over the coming weeks. To reduce spread, cases and hospitalizations, we all need to wear masks anytime we are in an indoor public setting."