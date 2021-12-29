Community Briefs: San Ramon New Year's Eve Party| Foreign Film series | Final weekend for 'Holidays in the Valley'

The series is set to kick off on Jan. 21, with the Danish thriller "The Guilty," which tells the story of an emergency dispatcher who receives a mysterious call from a woman saying she's been kidnapped, before hanging up, at the beginning of the tale.

The San Ramon Arts Foundation's Friday Foreign Film series is set to return in the new year, starting the third Friday of January at the Front Row Theater.

The celebration kicks off with an optional 5 p.m. dinner at the hotel's restaurant, with check-in for the main event starting at 7:30 p.m. and glitter face painting from 8-9 p.m. The party is officially set to run from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

San Ramon Valley residents and visitors can explore the history of Chinese New Year this week through Sunday, with the exception of Jan. 1, when the museum will be closed. It is set to be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. More information is available here .

For the first year of this new theme, the museum focused on Chinese New Year, showcasing the local and international history of the tradition throughout the exhibit's run date. The tradition, which follows the lunar rather than Gregorian calendar, kicks off on Feb. 1.

This year's "Holidays in the Valley" exhibit marked the kick-off to a new tradition for the winter holidays at the museum, by exploring the local history of additional traditions and cultures beyond Christmas.

Screenings are set for 7 p.m. for the biweekly series. Single tickets for films are $10 each, and season tickets are $45. More information is available here .

The series is set to wrap up on March 25, with "The Hunt", a Danish and Polish spoken drama that follows the story of a kindergarten teacher whose life is torn apart by a lie that causes him to lose his job and relationships.

The penultimate film in the series, on March 11, is the dramatic Korean thriller "Mother," directed by Oscar winner Bong Joon-Ho, of "Parasite" fame. The film follows a devoted mother whose son with developmental disabilities is accused of a murder, and explores the psychology of the characters and audience by raising questions about the guilt or innocence of the son.

Third in the series, on Feb. 25, is the French and Polish spoken historical film "The Innocents", with a plot driven by a Red Cross nurse discovering a convent housing a number of nuns in the late stages of pregnancy, and the contradictions and crises of faith the finding poses for her and the women in the convent.

Next in the lineup, on Feb. 11, is the 2019 Spanish drama "Pain and Glory," starring Antonio Banderas as a movie director with declining health, in a story that focuses on the character's reflection and retrospection about his earlier life.

Community Briefs: San Ramon New Year's Eve Party| Foreign Film series | Final weekend for 'Holidays in the Valley'