Tribute to the Eagles

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 29, 2021, 7:48 pm

Midnight Flyer. (Contributed photo)

Eagles tribute act Midnight Flyer will perform at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave.

The Bay Area band, with a repertoire of more than 100 songs, recreates the music exactly as Eagles' fans remember it, focusing on delivering energetic, note-for-note vocal and instrumental presentations. Tickets, priced from $20-$30, are on sale at www.firehousearts.org.

Midnight Flyer also occasionally surprises audiences with songs by other favorite groups from the Eagles' era such as the Doobie Brothers, Poco, Crosby, Stills and Nash and others.

