Tri-Valley Year in Review Part II: July to December 2021

Happy New Year! Hello to the future, and farewell to 2021, with a look back at the last six months.

The theme for the second half of the year seems to be "reopening" -- from Museum on Main to schools to theaters as venues again welcomed patrons who'd been vaccinated and were wearing masks.

The personal tragedy of a missing runner in the Pleasanton Ridge pulled the community together for a search that lasted three weeks and concluded with heartbreak.

And we all held our breath as the Pleasanton Unified School District and the teachers union worked on a contract acceptable to all after members of the Association of Pleasanton Teachers authorized a strike over their compensation package.

In December, the Pleasanton Holiday Parade returned on a clear pre-winter night, bringing magic into our lives and hope for the future. Onward to 2022!

July

* Pleasanton launches an online survey available all month to gather community input to draft the city's upcoming Housing Element update.

* The sales tax in Alameda County increases by 1% effective upon implementation of two tax measures approved by voters last year, meaning the rate in Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore and Sunol is now 10.25%.

* Quest Science Center breaks ground for its new Quest Plaza in Stockmen's Park in downtown Livermore, to serve as an open-air learning and community space.

* An early-summer brush fire around 9 p.m. is contained after burning 16.4 acres. No structures were reported lost.

* Pleasanton's Fourth of July event at Lions Wayside Park is canceled, as is Livermore's annual fireworks display.

* East Bay interfaith communities gather in the parking lot of the Muslim Community Center-East Bay in Pleasanton to remember victims of COVID-19.

* Crews begin work on resealing more than 4.25 million square feet of streets in Pleasanton's Summer Pavement Management Program.

* Fallout continues as activists and law enforcement alike denounce an Alameda County sheriff's sergeant who played a Taylor Swift song during a conversation with activists to attempt to keep the video from being posted online.

* Pleasanton is selected for the 2021 Main Street America's "special mark of distinction," an honor given to fewer than 20% of U.S. cities.

* Debate erupts over whether the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce should continue to select and train members of Leadership Pleasanton, which has been funded by the city.

* Livermore Valley Opera hosts Opera in the Vineyard at Retzlaff Vineyards, an event held for more than 20 years that was canceled last year.

* Families are invited to Valley Humane Society every Wednesday in July for free educational workshops, including making dog and cat toys.

* Dublin San Ramon Services District begins to divert 1-2 million gallons of sewage a day for three years from Central Contra Costa Sanitary District to the Pleasanton recycling plant for irrigation water for parks, school grounds and golf courses this summer.

* Livermore Shakespeare Festival reopens its downtown studio for a staged reading of Diane Samuel's "Kindertransport," a collaboration with the newly formed East Bay Holocaust Education Center.

* Livermore Valley wineries offer Taste Our Terroir with 11 food and wine events, mostly in person but with two virtual tastings.

* Valerie Arioto, a 2007 Foothill graduate, goes to the Olympics in Japan with Team USA to compete in softball.

* Law enforcement and volunteers search Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park for a Berkeley man, Philip Kreycik, 37, whose wife reported him missing after the ultrarunner did not return home from a planned training run on that sun-scorched Saturday.

* Zone 7 Water Agency asks Tri-Valley residents to voluntarily cut back water use by 15% from last year's levels amid drought conditions this summer.

* Livermore City Council gives Chick-fil-A its final approval to develop a new location on a recently annexed acre-and-a-half parcel on North Livermore Avenue near Interstate 580.

* Pleasanton officials commit to preserving the Century House on Santa Rita Road, a popular venue for events until it was deemed unsafe in 2012.

* Alameda County District Attorney's Office files misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge against Dublin resident Rafael Olano, 66, for allegedly failing to yield the right of way before fatally striking pedestrian Amaduddin Said Rasuli, 66, of Dublin last month on Dublin Boulevard.

* High school students attending Livermore public schools will have three new equity-focused elective options this fall following the Board of Education's unanimous approval of the courses.

* Emergency search-and-rescue personnel locate the body of Joseph Prince Freeman one day after the 40-year-old became submerged underwater while struggling to swim in Lake Del Valle.

* City Council votes to extend Pleasanton's outdoor parklet program through the end of the year and directs staff to design plans for the private leasing of potentially permanent pop-up parklets in the downtown area.

* Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall will stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm charges in the 2018 shooting death of Laudemer Arboleda, but a judge throws out the charge of assault with a semiautomatic weapon.

* Amador Valley High School breaks ground on construction for a new shade structure that will extend over the quad area on campus after the new group, We Are Pleasanton, raises $225,000.

* New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies from injuries sustained five days earlier in San Ramon when a vehicle hit his bicycle while traveling on Dougherty Road. He was 58.

* Bay Area health officials urge residents to resume wearing a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status following an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a spread of the delta variant.

* After three decades of public service, Pleasanton resident and StopWaste Executive Director Wendy Sommer steps down from her longtime leadership role.

* Firehouse Arts Center offers its first live show with full capacity, starring trumpeter Jeff Bordes & His Caribbean Jazz All-Stars.

* Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC) appoints Laura Antrim as its new executive director, following the recent retirement of Laura Mercier.

* Harrington Gallery in the Firehouse Arts Center reopens with "Women Artists Show and Tell" featuring women in two critique groups in the Bay Area.

* Trade workers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) undergo a three-day strike after their workplace allegedly requires on-call hours without negotiations.

* Tri-Valley youths lead a virtual community forum to discuss police presence on school campuses and the future role of school resource officers.

* Livermore City Council agrees to move forward with a list of 10 recommendations presented by the city's Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee.

* Public health officials declare 1 million Alameda County residents -- two-thirds of the population -- are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

* Library exhibits artwork and writing from the East Bay Holocaust Education Center 2021 High School Art and Writing Contest.

* Pleasanton Planning Commission recommends changes to the Downtown Specific Plan to require fully "active" business uses, such as retail or restaurants, in ground-floor units on Main Street in most circumstances.

* Tri-Valley REACH celebrates three decades of providing housing opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities.

* A group of local bikers complete "The Great American Ride," traveling on their motorcycles through 50 states in 50 days.

* LLNL supports name-change requests from researchers on past published papers, in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

* Axis Bridge Mental Health Urgent Care becomes available for those experiencing an urgent mental health crisis.

* Local underdog rugby team, Pleasanton Cavaliers, brings home the trophy after a successful run by its team of under-18 girls at the North American Invitational 7's tournament in Salt Lake City.

* Antioch resident Jeffrey Roy Adelmann, 32, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with a daytime crash at the intersection of Crow Canyon and Bollinger Canyon roads that killed San Ramon resident and Arroyo High School teacher Susan Guinee nearly three months ago.

August

* After a three-week search that galvanized the Tri-Valley and gripped the entire Bay Area, the body of Berkeley runner Philip Kreycik, 37, is discovered about 250 feet off a game trail on Pleasanton Ridge. Authorities conclude that he likely died due to "some sort of medical issue, most likely related to heat exhaustion or heat exposure."

* Kaiser Permanente mandates that its employees nationwide get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.

* As COVID cases spike across the Bay Area, seven counties say residents will be required to wear masks in nearly all indoor settings.

* Executives with Chabot Federal Credit Union announce a proposed merger agreement has been reached for the Dublin-based financial services provider to be absorbed by University Credit Union later in year, pending member approval.

* Pleasanton Adult Sunday Soccer (PASS) celebrates its beginnings in 1971, after a group of dads were talking about how their kids got all the fun of playing.

* The family of Yu-Li Pan -- a longtime Livermore resident who died in February 2020 -- donates $106,130 to the Livermore Library in his honor.

* Harvest Festival returns to the Alameda County Fairgrounds, part of a rebuilding year for festivals and events.

* Tri-Valley police departments hold National Night Out with neighborhood COVID-conscious parties visited by police and fire department personnel.

* Museum on Main resumes its monthly Wednesday morning reading times for preschoolers in-person, initially outside under a tent.

* Pleasanton and the parents of Jacob Bauer settle the lawsuit over his 2018 death in police custody for $5.9 million and a private meeting with Pleasanton Police Department leadership to discuss policy changes around mental health responses.

* Parsu Ram Mudaliar, 73, of Union City is charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with the collision that killed Pleasanton resident Mark Fiala, who was walking his dog across Stoneridge Drive nearly three months prior.

* Valley Humane Society plans to open a veterinary surgery center to offer pets non-emergency services regardless of families' financial constraints.

* Residents who walk near Pleasanton's dried creeks report seeing animals literally dying of thirst and ask city officials for help.

* Thomas Dean Lovett III, 26, of Dublin is killed when his pickup truck crashes into the Pet Food Express building on First Street in Livermore about 1 a.m. on a Saturday morning.

* Friendly Visiting Program in Pleasanton carries on its services during the pandemic via telephone, calling homebound seniors each week.

* Arya Cyril and Esha Cyril, twin sisters and seniors at Quarry Lane School, win medals at the USA Racquetball 2021 National Junior Championships in Iowa.

* Weekend on Main will come to a close at the end of Labor Day weekend, after the Pleasanton City Council unanimously agrees to make way for other events and activities downtown like Concerts in the Park and holiday shopping.

* PUSD negotiators work on an agreement with the Association of Pleasanton Teachers at a mediation session right before Labor Day after the Public Employment Relations Board determines "the existence of an impasse."

* Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory discover a method to decontaminate N95 respirator masks without compromising their facial fit and ability to filter airborne particles.

* The Weekly learns Pleasanton police have closed their investigation into the February crash that killed pedestrian Michael B. Watson, 53, of Dublin without seeking criminal charges after determining Watson was at fault for walking unsafely in the roadway on Johnson Drive.

* Goodguys Rod and Custom Association car show returns to the Alameda County Fairgrounds for the first time in nearly two years.

* Pacific Swimming publicly reprimands Steve Morsilli, longtime head coach for the Pleasanton Seahawks club, after video footage shows him throwing a plastic cone toward an underage competitor in the pool during a swim meet in May.

* PUSD students return to campuses, wearing masks, for the 2021-22 school year, filling the schools for the first time since March 2020.

* Harry Miller, one of four founding fathers of the Ballistic United Soccer Club in 1968, dies at age 86.

* Pleasanton native Lauryn Marie -- who left last fall to attend college in Nashville, where she is majoring in songwriting and minoring in music business -- has just released her second EP, "Lifetime," a collection of five songs she wrote in her freshman year.

* Pleasanton appeals its assignment for the next Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process cycle, contending the proposed allotments present too many obstacles.

* Dublin Unified School District Trustee William Kuo files a negligence claim against the district citing a lack of "basic safety protocols" after his wife and then-trustee Catherine Kuo was fatally pinned between two cars in March while volunteering at a food distribution event at Fallon Middle School.

* Newly increased fees should help keep the doors open at Horizon Early Education Center but an attendance boost is also needed to sustain the long-running Pleasanton Unified School District daycare program.

* Amador Valley is one of three football teams allowed to play on opening weekend after fires in Northern California force the postponement of some games.

* The Livermore community is left reeling after Livermore High School junior Hunter Diemert (15) is killed and five of his peers are injured -- some critically -- after the pickup they were riding in went down an embankment off Del Valle Road.

September

* The 155th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games take place at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend after a year's hiatus.

* Livermore-Amador Symphony kicks off its 2021-22 season with a prelude party then a performance at the Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala.

* Former Pleasanton Unified School District cabinet member Luz Cázares is appointed to serve on the Oakland school board.

* Livermore High class of 1950 graduate Isabelle Mary Henriques bequeaths $100,000 to create a student scholarship in her honor.

* Hope 100 Golf Marathon returns to The Castlewood at Club after a one-year hiatus, to raise money for Hope Hospice.

* The new Goodness Village "tiny home" community in Livermore is making strides to mitigate homelessness in the Tri-Valley by offering safe and affordable living spaces to previously unhoused residents.

* Friday Night Lights return for high school football, with Amador Valley opening the season at Milpitas, and Foothill starting out at home against Castro Valley.

* City Manager Nelson Fialho announces he is retiring in late November, after 17 years in his position and a total of 25 with Pleasanton.

* 11-year-old Damarion Jenkins dies following a violent head-on car crash on Highway 84 in Sunol on Labor Day weekend -- the last in a series of five fatal crashes in 10 days in the greater Tri-Valley. The death toll from the stretch would sadly increase on Nov. 14, when Damarion's younger sister Honesty Jenkins, 6, would succumb to her injuries in an Oakland hospital.

* At a team workshop, PUSD trustees consider whether members should be elected from geographic sub-areas rather than at-large.

* To welcome back passengers, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority offers free rides on all Wheels buses in September.

* Jewish congregations in the Tri-Valley offer virtual services again for the High Holidays, as well as indoor services.

* Eugene O'Neill Festival returns, with virtual and live events and "Beyond the Horizon" as the festival centerpiece.

* Three clergy members again gather with winemakers for the Blessing of the Grapes in Livermore.

* Livermore Arts announces that beginning Oct. 1 it will require Bankhead Theater patrons to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks inside.

* Zone 7 Board of Directors unanimously declares a drought emergency, including a mandatory 15% water use reduction.

* Concerts in the Park return late afternoon on Sundays from Sept. 12 to Oct. 17 at Lions Wayside and Delucchi parks.

* Pleasanton City Council approves a funding plan for the synthetic chemical substances treatment and wells rehabilitation project, to result in slightly higher water bills.

* Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter warns to expect hot, dry temperatures and increased fire risk through at least December.

* Commemorations of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 are held at each Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department station as well as at Las Positas College and Alameda County Fairgrounds.

* American Legion Post 237 holds an open house at the Pleasanton Veterans Memorial Building for veterans and their families.

* Las Positas College starts construction on three new structures: an academic support and office building; a public safety complex/advanced manufacturing and transportation building; and an agriculture sciences/horticulture building.

* The Tri-Valley joins the rest of California in voting in the statewide gubernatorial recall election. Gov. Gavin Newsom survives the ouster attempt, winning by a comfortable margin.

* PUSD slows down plans to switch school board elections from at-large to by-area after trustees ask for more time.

* Livermore actress and inspirational speaker Faith Alpher debuts "Got Faith?", an autobiographical docu-styled comedy about humor, hate, race and grace in the form of storytelling at Bankhead Theater.

* Livermore Valley Opera wins the American Prize in the Professional Opera Division for its double-bill production of two one-act operas in March 2020.

* Alameda County Office of Education Trustee Yvonne Cerrato, who represents most of the Tri-Valley on the county's Board of Education, is cleared by her colleagues after a recent internal investigation into allegations that she actually resides in Oregon.

* With the threat of a lawsuit over Pleasanton's current at-large electoral system, the City Council OKs a resolution declaring its intention to transition to district-based elections.

* San Francisco 49ers honor Dave Moirao of Pleasanton with the Quarterback Award for his work with Culinary Angels.

* Tri-Valley school districts work to interpret county health codes, hire staff to do contact tracing, and put in place protocols that vary based on vaccination status, symptoms and whether masks were worn, to keep students on campus.

* Christian Kelling, 24, is found guilty of second-degree murder for the shooting death of California High School student Damani Chadly, 17, on Dec. 4, 2018, in Fremont after selling marijuana to Chadly.

* Local State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) is among the Democratic lawmakers to set the stage for reforming what they see as a deeply flawed recall process, with the goal of bringing a measure to voters in 2022.

* Amazon acquires undeveloped land in eastern Pleasanton for about $75 million with plans to open a distribution warehouse.

* U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins preliminarily approves a settlement in a federal class action lawsuit against Alameda County over mental health care at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and at any other county jail.

* Contra Costa County prosecutors decline to pursue criminal charges against the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck cyclist Greg Knapp, a prominent NFL assistant coach, in San Ramon in July.

* A ribbon-cutting is held for the Scott Haggerty Wind Energy Center on the Altamont Pass, with the goal of providing 14 cities and Alameda County with 100% clean energy by 2030.

* Pleasanton City Council votes 3-2 to modify the Downtown Specific Plan to require ground-floor units on Main Street to have fully "active" uses.

* Two top executives at a Danville-based software company are charged by federal prosecutors with allegedly trying to acquire more than $300,000 in fraudulent incentive payments from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) related to contract work for a school district outside of Nashville.

* A dead crow found near Pleasanton's Orloff Park tests positive for West Nile virus, the first this year in Alameda County.

* U.S. Postal Service inspectors confirm they are investigating a break-in that took place at a post office in Pleasanton, but release few details about the case in which a large number of postal boxes were tampered with.

October

* Livermore Vine, a new community news website for the greater Livermore Valley, is launched by Embarcadero Media Group -- parent company of Pleasanton Weekly, PleasantonWeekly.com and DanvilleSanRamon.com.

* After more than an hour of public comments and six-plus hours of private deliberations, the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board emerges from closed session just after midnight to report they voted to reinstate first-year Chancellor Bryan Reece from administrative leave. Reece had been placed on leave for undisclosed reasons two weeks earlier.

* Tri-Valley Haven's annual Pace for Peace 5K/10K run/walk returns to Livermore for its 24th year.

* Livermore Valley Opera announces a special celebration performance in October and a fully staged opera of Verdi's "Otello" over two weekends in March.

* Pleasanton City Council declares a drought emergency and water shortage, along with imposing the water reduction mandate of 15%.

* Many with long ties to the Pleasanton community are mourning after the death of former mayor and councilmember Bob Butler at the age of 83. Butler was a central figure during crucial times in the city's evolution of the 1970s and 1980s.

* Gov. Newsom announces a vaccine mandate for students ages 12 and older, to start with the academic year after the FDA fully approves the vaccine.

* Executive Director Edie Nehls is resigning from Sunflower Hill effective this month. The nonprofit has chosen Janet Cohen to serve as interim executive director.

* Castlewood goes without water for a day after both pumps of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission fail.

* Several aging DUSD schools will be getting facelifts after the Board of Trustees recently approved millions of dollars for various upgrades. But many parents are still upset as a longstanding community rift reemerged during the process to secure more funding and worry about much-needed repairs and projects that have been promised at their children's schools being compromised in order to complete the new Emerald High School.

* After months of public input on two design concepts for Pleasanton's planned first all-abilities playground at Ken Mercer Sports Park, the City Council give their own feedback on the project.

* Skate park plans on a roll: Seven years after Pleasanton city officials and residents started planning to build out the current skate park at Ken Mercer Sports Park, two proposed design schemes are unveiled to the council.

* Pleasanton police release preliminary identifications for the two people who were found dead last month in a car parked on Pimlico Drive that had apparently gone unnoticed for weeks before the bodies were discovered. Investigators believe Concord residents Elijah Quichocho and Macy Key likely died from drug-related overdoses.

* Both sides present opening arguments in Contra Costa County Superior Court in the manslaughter case of Danville police Officer Andrew Hall, who shot Laudemer Arboleda nine times as he tried to pull away from police Nov. 3, 2018.

* In internal balloting, Association of Pleasanton Teachers members "overwhelmingly" authorize a strike over their compensation package.

* Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare marks the Tri-Valley hospital's 60th anniversary with a Virtual Community Celebration.

* Pleasanton city staff tell the City Council that in order to solve the jobs-housing imbalance more housing is needed for workers plus employers should be encouraged to hire locally.

* Foothill High senior Saachi Bhayani is elected by students to represent them as the first student trustee on the PUSD board.

* BART board adopts a policy that employees and contractors will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-December.

* The Alameda County Arts Commission recognize six individuals, including Dublin resident Vanessa Thomas as co-founder of the Dublin Arts Collective, for their achievements and contributions impacting the arts community and county residents at the Board of Supervisors' meeting.

* Nonprofit, faith and community groups band together to create "kitchen kits" for the International Rescue Committee to benefit refugees from Afghanistan.

* Pleasanton Heritage Association honoring five downtown homes with 2021 Historic Preservation Awards.

* Livermore City Council selects 19 members for its new General Plan Advisory Committee, following its final round of interviews.

* Amador Valley High starts an Athletic Hall of Fame, with the inaugural class announced Oct. 15 before the football game.

* Alameda County Fair runs Oct. 22-31 with the theme of "Come Together" after its usual long summer run is put on hold -- and after the 2020 fair was canceled altogether due to the pandemic.

* Lauren Davis, a Livermore woman with a history of impaired driving, is sentenced during an emotional court hearing to 15 years to life in state prison for a violent DUI crash that killed passengers Violet Campbell (16) and Alexys Garcia (25) along Stanley Boulevard on the night before Thanksgiving four years ago.

* Developer proposes a building on Harrison Street near the library to include 3,000 square feet of retail space and 37 units of almost entirely lower-income housing.

* Jury finds sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall guilty of assault with a firearm but deadlocks on the charge of voluntary manslaughter in fatally shooting Laudemer Arboleda at the end of a slow-speed police pursuit in downtown Danville in 2018.

* City staff are given credit by all five members of the Pleasanton City Council for high ratings on the city's 2021 community survey of residents' satisfaction with city services and quality of life.

* Foothill High football team becomes the East Bay Athletic League's Valley Division champions.

* Appeals from four Tri-Valley cities to reduce their RHNA assignments are denied, as Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville each lose out -- Livermore did not appeal its allocation.

* The five mayors of the Tri-Valley come together in Livermore for their annual Mayors' Summit on projects in the region as well as their visions for the future.

* Pleasanton announces assistant city manager Brian Dolan will act as interim city manager after longtime City Manager Nelson Fialho retires Nov. 30.

* Speedy travel of news on social media helps the Dublin branch of California Highway Patrol locate a family to return a lost veteran flag that had been found on the highway in Livermore.

* Thanks to declining coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the county, restrictions are relaxed on vaccinated residents wearing masks.

* Three Valley Community Foundation is launched to broaden philanthropic support in Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol, Dublin, San Ramon, Danville and Alamo.

November

* Foothill High School biomedical sciences and health teacher Josh Hill is presented with an Alameda County Teacher of the Year award.

* Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre reopens with a repeat of its last production, "Mamma Mia!"

* At the first Tri Valley Artist Studio Tour, 57 artists welcome the public into their homes, studios and collectives.

* Livermore Arts receives a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and its supplemental grant award in support of the Bankhead Theater for a total of $1.285 million.

* Association of Pleasanton Teachers reaches a tentative agreement with PUSD in the ongoing contract negotiations to avert a potential strike. Central to the deal is a 4.5% salary increase.

* Recommendations in the city's proposed Climate Action Plan 2.0 include a set of 15 primary actions and 10 secondary actions.

* The former site of Livermore Valley Charter School is sold for $29 million and transformed into an office park occupied by 13 different individual businesses.

* Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan, 72, dies after being struck by a car as she is walking her dog in Alameda.

* Pleasanton City Council chooses Avery Associates to identify and present a slate of strong candidates to interview to replace outgoing City Manager Nelson Fialho.

* Pleasanton councilmembers unanimously approve an ordinance requiring gun owners to store guns in a locked container or keep an engaged trigger lock on them.

* U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) and wife Brittany welcome their new son and third child, Harold "Hank" Warren Swalwell.

* Melanie Mouat, 23, of Pleasanton is killed after losing control of her car and crashing into a light pole along West Las Positas Boulevard.

* Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony returns to Pleasanton, this year dedicated to Pleasanton Military Families.

* San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, a 2005 Foothill High alum, wins his fourth career Gold Glove for his defensive prowess.

* Livermore writer John G. Bluck has released his latest short story volume, "Florida Grand Theft & Other Tales," with the same gutsy characters that pleased fans in his previous works.

* San Jose Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski, a Danville native who owns the Major League Soccer record for goals scored all-time, retires at the end of the season.

* Pleasanton council OKs an alternative response pilot program using mental health clinicians to reduce the number of interactions between uniformed police officers and people experiencing a mental health crisis.

* Livermore City Council holds off on its vote to establish a Livermore Valley Wine Heritage District in order to clarify its boundaries.

* Owner of The Golden Skate announces the impending closure of the Tri-Valley's favorite (and only) roller rink, all while the application for a proposed 47-unit townhouse project to redevelop the property proceeds through the city of San Ramon's planning review process.

* A virtual town hall on PUSD's transition from at-large to by-trustee-area elections offers an overview of the process.

* Judge orders community group Save Livermore Downtown to post a $500,000 bond to Eden Housing as a result of the group's lawsuit challenging the city's approval of a new 130-unit affordable housing development planned for downtown.

* Almost a year after a watchful citizen first tipped off local authorities, several individuals are arrested in connection with a suspected catalytic converter theft ring that included multiple victims in the Tri-Valley.

* The 20th annual Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund drive begins, to provide financial support to eight Tri-Valley nonprofit groups.

* PUSD trustees unanimously approve the employment agreement with the teachers union.

* City Council finalizes a revised memorandum of understanding for the city's long-running school resource officer program with PUSD.

* Local officials, residents and relatives of the late Angie Navarro gather at the downtown Livermore Transit Center to honor her legacy as a beloved community figure. For nearly 25 years, beginning in 1960, Navarro worked as a carhop at the former A&W Root Beer stand that once occupied the area that is now the transit center entrance.

* Following the untimely death of supervisor Wilma Chan, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors appoints Chan's chief of staff Dave Brown to replace her. He is ineligible to run for re-election in June for residency reasons, and vows to support an Asian American female candidate at that time.

* Pleasanton Downtown Association and the city partner again on a "Shop Small-Support Local" campaign for this holiday season.

* City Manager Nelson Fialho retires after 17 years leading the city government and more than three decades working in civic service overall.

* Livermore Indivisible holds a virtual forum for the three Alameda County district attorney candidates, with the Weekly among the co-sponsors.

* Livermore City Council approves the formation of the Livermore Valley Wine Heritage District with a revised boundary map that no longer includes Dublin and Danville.

* The first buildings at the future Emerald High School are closer to breaking ground this winter, after the Dublin school board unanimously approves a $156 million contract for the first phase of the Measure J marquee project.

* L. Arnold Abrott, a civic and business leader in Pleasanton for decades who served on both the City Council and school board during the 1950s and '60s, dies at age 105.

* Open Heart Kitchen accepts a $250,000 grant from the Fremont Bank Foundation to use for construction of its new kitchen and dining room in Livermore.

* After 21 years, Executive Director Rachael Snedecor is saying farewell to Livermore Downtown Inc. and pursuing a new entrepreneurial venture set to launch next year.

* A record 2,136 residents take part in the Tri-Valley Turkey Burn, a fun run/walk event at Ken Mercer Sports Park on Thanksgiving morning benefiting the Rotary Club of Pleasanton North and its community programs.

* Multiple people sustain severe injuries in an apparent DUI collision on West Las Positas Boulevard over Thanksgiving weekend, less than a quarter mile away from the site of a fatal crash earlier in the month.

* Chanukah on Ice, held by Chabad of the Tri-Valley, returns to Dublin Iceland after last year's stay-at-home orders.

* In response to recent organized theft schemes seen across the Bay Area in recent days, seven Bay Area district attorneys, including in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, create an alliance to ensure suspects face proper accountability.

* Dublin Dr. Edmund Kemprud is found guilty of 14 counts of illegally prescribing opioids and other commonly abused medications to patients in what federal authorities allege became a pill mill "fueled by greed" that turned him "from doctor to drug dealer".

* Foothill goes all the way to the championship North Coast Section Division II game before losing 21-14 to Campolindo.

* Complaints about the Foothill High stadium lead to North Coast Section canceling events at the venue until improvements are made.

December

* Pleasanton's Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony returns, the first since 2018 after being canceled due to weather (2019) and the pandemic (2020).

* Pleasanton Police Officers Association holds its first "Shop with a Cop" event in partnership with PUSD.

* To help children learn another important life skill -- empathy -- Pleasanton resident Angel Liang and her friend Tina Wong of Dublin have spent the last three years developing a board game called Empower Empathy in which the players work together.

* A correctional officer from Pleasanton faces a felony count of sexual abuse of a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin, becoming the latest official charged with sex crimes against inmates at the all-female prison -- this after another guard was charged in June and the warden charged in September, both also for alleged sex crimes against inmates at FCI Dublin.

* Community members recognize the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor at the 58th annual lighting of the beacon atop Mount Diablo on Dec. 7.

* Alameda County Board of Supervisors reviews the final supervisorial redistricting map, which splits Pleasanton.

* Pleasanton-based software giant Workday Inc. plans to acquire cloud-based technology company VNDLY for $510 million.

* PDA Executive Director Zac Grant resigns after seven months at the helm to pursue another professional opportunity. Former director Laura Brooks (Olson) is coming back -- virtually from her new home in Alabama -- to lead the PDA on an interim basis until a new permanent leader is hired.

* Alameda County public health officials identify East Bay residents with the omicron variant of COVID-19 just two days after the first U.S. case was reported in San Francisco.

* Pleasanton City Council unanimously approves an ordinance restricting smoking in multifamily residences with three or more connected units.

* Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts announces plans to retire in June after working for the city for a total of 35 years and leading the city organization as city manager for the past 10 years.

* Amador Valley High School's Girls Who Code program was honored with the 2021 California School Board Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Award in the area of Equity and Access.

* Alameda County Board of Supervisors adopts final supervisorial map that splits Pleasanton into two districts.

* Pleasanton Unified School District's classified staff members received a 4.5% salary increase for the 2021-22 school year after the Board of Trustees unanimously approved an agreement between the district and California School Employees Association

* Gina Bonanno was appointed Livermore's new vice mayor for the next year by Mayor Bob Woerner during the City Council's last regular meeting of the year.

* Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at a press conference in Dublin a proposal to allocate upwards of $300 million over the next three years to curtail organized retail theft and violent crime across the state.

* In a survey of pavement conditions throughout the Bay Area, the Tri-Valley cities of Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore and San Ramon and the town of Danville collectively earned high marks compared to some other parts of the region, with Dublin earning the highest score locally.

* A nearly three-month investigation by Livermore detectives comes to a close with the arrest of Matthew Scott Swanson, 33, of Livermore who is connected to three commercial burglaries in the city.

* The Alameda County Taxpayers' Association announces it is challenging the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' interim appointment of the chief of staff for former Supervisor Wilma Chan, who died in a traffic collision Nov. 3.

* A 16-year-old boy died after the vehicle he was riding in, which had stalled on Interstate 580 in Pleasanton after an initial collision, was struck from behind at freeway speed by another vehicle whose driver didn't see the prior crash.

* Livermore Airport welcomes new tower manager Paul Griffiths and reviews reports of airport operations, noise complaints and highlights from the past year.

* The San Ramon Police Department reported receiving a non-specific bomb threat for department headquarters, leading to officers evacuating the building for a search that ultimately determined there was no immediate threat inside.

* 60 years of transformation: From rural hospital to regional healthcare destination, Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare has come a long way from having just 46 patient beds when it opened in Livermore 60 years ago.

* The Pleasanton school board marked their final meeting of 2021 by holding two public hearings on upcoming negotiations with both of Pleasanton Unified School District's collective bargaining units.

* Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts announces plans to retire in June after working for the city for a total of 35 years and leading the city organization as city manager for the past 10 years.

* Amador Valley High School's Girls Who Code program was honored with the 2021 California School Board Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Award in the area of Equity and Access.

* Alameda County Board of Supervisors adopts final supervisorial map that splits Pleasanton into two districts.

* Pleasanton Unified School District's classified staff members received a 4.5% salary increase for the 2021-22 school year after the Board of Trustees unanimously approved an agreement between the district and California School Employees Association

* Gina Bonanno was appointed Livermore's new vice mayor for the next year by Mayor Bob Woerner during the City Council's last regular meeting of the year.

* Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at a press conference in Dublin a proposal to allocate upwards of $300 million over the next three years to curtail organized retail theft and violent crime across the state.

* In a survey of pavement conditions throughout the Bay Area, the Tri-Valley cities of Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore and San Ramon and the town of Danville collectively earned high marks compared to some other parts of the region, with Dublin earning the highest score locally.

* A nearly three-month investigation by Livermore detectives comes to a close with the arrest of Matthew Scott Swanson, 33, of Livermore who is connected to three commercial burglaries in the city.

* The Alameda County Taxpayers' Association announces it is challenging the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' interim appointment of the chief of staff for former Supervisor Wilma Chan, who died in a traffic collision Nov. 3.

* A 16-year-old boy died after the vehicle he was riding in, which had stalled on Interstate 580 in Pleasanton after an initial collision, was struck from behind at freeway speed by another vehicle whose driver didn't see the prior crash.

* Livermore Airport welcomes new tower manager Paul Griffiths and reviews reports of airport operations, noise complaints and highlights from the past year.

* The San Ramon Police Department reported receiving a non-specific bomb threat for department headquarters, leading to officers evacuating the building for a search that ultimately determined there was no immediate threat inside.

* 60 years of transformation: From rural hospital to regional healthcare destination, Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare has come a long way from having just 46 patient beds when it opened in Livermore 60 years ago.

*Pleasanton's John Madden, NFL and broadcasting legend, dies at age 85.