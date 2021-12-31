News

Bay Area Air District asks public to not burn wood during New Year's weekend

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Foundation / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 31, 2021, 11:50 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is calling on the region's residents to forego burning wood in their fireplaces and wood stoves this weekend to prevent air pollution.

While air quality is not expected to be poor during the New Year's holiday weekend and the district has not issued a Spare the Air alert, the district is still discouraging wood burning to prevent poor indoor and outdoor air quality.

The district has also asked residents to not set off fireworks, which can also contribute to air pollution and create excess smoke and ash.

"Let's all celebrate the new year and protect the health of our family and neighbors by refraining from wood burning and personal fireworks displays," district executive director Jack Broadbent said. "Both wood burning and fireworks can create significant air pollution in our neighborhoods."

According to the district, wood smoke contains small particles and carcinogens that can make the air unhealthy, especially for children, older adults and people suffering from respiratory illnesses.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Bay Area residents can find air quality information from the district by visiting www.baaqmd.gov or www.sparetheair.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Bay Area Air District asks public to not burn wood during New Year's weekend

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Foundation / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 31, 2021, 11:50 am

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is calling on the region's residents to forego burning wood in their fireplaces and wood stoves this weekend to prevent air pollution.

While air quality is not expected to be poor during the New Year's holiday weekend and the district has not issued a Spare the Air alert, the district is still discouraging wood burning to prevent poor indoor and outdoor air quality.

The district has also asked residents to not set off fireworks, which can also contribute to air pollution and create excess smoke and ash.

"Let's all celebrate the new year and protect the health of our family and neighbors by refraining from wood burning and personal fireworks displays," district executive director Jack Broadbent said. "Both wood burning and fireworks can create significant air pollution in our neighborhoods."

According to the district, wood smoke contains small particles and carcinogens that can make the air unhealthy, especially for children, older adults and people suffering from respiratory illnesses.

Bay Area residents can find air quality information from the district by visiting www.baaqmd.gov or www.sparetheair.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.