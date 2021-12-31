News Digest: Startup Tri-Valley job board | Dublin housing survey | Christmas tree recycling

Startup Tri-Valley job board

A new job board meant to help local startups and tech talent connect has been launched by Startup Tri-Valley.

Noting that startups face "unique problems" when hiring due to their "smaller size, specific skill sets required, and lack of name recognition," Startup Tri-Valley runs "paid social media campaigns targeting high potential candidates," said Executive Director Brandon Caldwell. "Once jobs are posted on our job board, we promote them through our social channels like our Startup Tri-Valley LinkedIn page and other outlets. "

To post a job opening on the jobs board, visit the Startup Tri-Valley website jobs page (https://jobs.startuptrivalley.org/), go to Employers and follow the instructions on how to create an employer account and post a job. Startups can also email [email protected] for help posting open positions.

Dublin housing survey

Dublin residents are being asked for feedback on the city's General Plan Housing Element Update through an online survey.

Per state law, the city of Dublin is currently updating its Housing Element for the 2023-31 planning period. The Housing Element law requires local governments to update their Housing Element every eight years, as part of demonstrating adequate planning for current and future housing needs, as determined by the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process.