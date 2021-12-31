News

News Digest: Startup Tri-Valley job board | Dublin housing survey | Christmas tree recycling

by DanvilleSanRamon staff / Danville San Ramon

Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Startup Tri-Valley job board

A new job board meant to help local startups and tech talent connect has been launched by Startup Tri-Valley.

Noting that startups face "unique problems" when hiring due to their "smaller size, specific skill sets required, and lack of name recognition," Startup Tri-Valley runs "paid social media campaigns targeting high potential candidates," said Executive Director Brandon Caldwell. "Once jobs are posted on our job board, we promote them through our social channels like our Startup Tri-Valley LinkedIn page and other outlets. "

To post a job opening on the jobs board, visit the Startup Tri-Valley website jobs page (https://jobs.startuptrivalley.org/), go to Employers and follow the instructions on how to create an employer account and post a job. Startups can also email [email protected] for help posting open positions.

Dublin housing survey

Dublin residents are being asked for feedback on the city's General Plan Housing Element Update through an online survey.

Per state law, the city of Dublin is currently updating its Housing Element for the 2023-31 planning period. The Housing Element law requires local governments to update their Housing Element every eight years, as part of demonstrating adequate planning for current and future housing needs, as determined by the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process. 

Feedback from the survey will be used to develop policies and programs "that appropriately address the housing needs of current and future Dublin residents," city officials said in a statement

A "key step in the ongoing public outreach process," the Housing Element Survey will be open through Feb. 28. To learn more about Dublin's Housing Element Update, visit https://dublin.ca.gov/2241/Housing-Element-Update.

Christmas tree recycling

Pleasanton Boy Scout Troop 941 is now registering local households for their annual Christmas Tree Pickup service project and fundraiser on Jan. 8.

Funds raised by the project will be used by troop members to pay for camping equipment and activities like summer camp and weekend outings.

The deadline to register for the annual Pleasanton Boy Scout Troop 941 Christmas Tree Pickup is Jan. 4. Register online at www.troop941.org.

Free sandbags available

The rainy season is now here, and Pleasanton city officials are reminding residents that free sand and sandbags are available at any time in front of the Operations Services Department at 3333 Busch Road. Be sure to bring your own shovel.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.