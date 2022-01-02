Danville mayor to address downtown plan in first Town Talk

New Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich's first Town Talk topic will be about Danville's efforts to create a new land use plan for improving its historic downtown district.

Town Talk, a monthly event, will be live streamed starting at 9 a.m. Friday via Zoom.

The city has budgeted $75,000 and hired a consultant to lead the downtown master plan project, which will update the 1986 downtown plan and provide a 20-year blueprint for what the area, established in the 1850s, will look like in the next 20 years.

Joining the mayor will be Business and Economic Development Director Jill Bergman, Chief of Planning Dave Crompton, and Assistant Town Manager Tai Williams.

The public will be able to ask questions using the chat feature or residents can email questions in advance to [email protected] Register here.