Museum plans 2022 lecture series

Slideshow Susan Marie Frontczak as Erma Bombeck. (Contributed photo) Jim Armstead as Galileo. (Contributed photo) Doug Mishler as Billy Sunday. (Contributed photo) Karen Vuranch as Julia Child. (Contributed photo) Previous Next

Museum on Main is gearing up for its 2022 Ed Kinney Lecture Series although organizers are not sure whether it will be live or virtual.

"Last year we were just virtual but in January we were to start in person. That was the plan," Director of Education Sarah Schaefer said. "We would also have a virtual component where we would record the show to be available on demand."

Tickets went on sale Dec. 6 for museum members and Dec. 20 for the general public, and about half for the first show are sold, she said last week. But plans became less secure with the recent spread of the coronavirus omicron variant.

"We are concerned if in the next few weeks the city decided to go to lower capacity," Schaefer said.

The lecture series presents "An Evening With …" different characters throughout history. They are portrayed by speakers in the Chautauqua style, meaning they step into the role of the person for the presentation, to talk about themselves and then answer questions as the historical character would.