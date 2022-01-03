Museum plans 2022 lecture series

Museum on Main is gearing up for its 2022 Ed Kinney Lecture Series although organizers are not sure whether it will be live or virtual.
"Last year we were just virtual but in January we were to start in person. That was the plan," Director of Education Sarah Schaefer said. "We would also have a virtual component where we would record the show to be available on demand."
Tickets went on sale Dec. 6 for museum members and Dec. 20 for the general public, and about half for the first show are sold, she said last week. But plans became less secure with the recent spread of the coronavirus omicron variant.
"We are concerned if in the next few weeks the city decided to go to lower capacity," Schaefer said.
The lecture series presents "An Evening With …" different characters throughout history. They are portrayed by speakers in the Chautauqua style, meaning they step into the role of the person for the presentation, to talk about themselves and then answer questions as the historical character would.
So far the lectures are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Firehouse Arts Center, with virtual performances on BigMarker Webinar Platform as follows:
* Jan. 18: An Afternoon or Evening with Galileo Galilei (virtual viewing to begin Jan. 25)
* Feb. 1: Thomas Jefferson (Feb. 8)
* March 15: Cesar Chavez (March 22)
* April 19: Robert Frost (April 26)
* May 10: Julia Child (May 17)
* June 14: C.S. Lewis (June 21)
* July 19: Erma Bombeck (July 26)
* Aug. 16: Samuel Bellamy (Aug. 23)
* Sept. 20: Billy Sunday (Sept. 27)
* Oct. 4: Albert Einstein (Oct. 11)
In-person lectures are held at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave. Tickets are $25 general admission; $20 seniors and students; and $15 members. Virtual admission is $20 general admission; $15 seniors and students; and $10 members. Purchase tickets and get updates on the performances at www.museumonmain.org.
