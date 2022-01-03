SRVUSD seeks applicants for committee overseeing facilities spending

One effect of the passage of Prop. 39 was lowering the threshold for tax-increase measures from 66% to 55%. The lower threshold means that school boards are required to appoint independent citizens oversight committees to review the expenditure of funds passed by such measures. Additionally, Prop. 39 requires annual, independent financial and performance audits.

"The Facilities Oversight and Advisory Committee (FOAC) fulfills the promise to voters that the expenditure of Measure D funds are scrutinized by an independent citizens’ oversight," the district's announcement said.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is inviting applicants for its Facilities Oversight and Advisory Committee, a citizens' oversight group tasked with reviewing projects and expenditures and providing input to the Board of Education on the design process of Measure D funded projects.

The FOAC's next meeting is set for Jan. 25, following the deadline for new applicants to the committee on Jan. 22. More information on the FOAC, and the application, are available here .

The FOAC is required to consist of at least seven volunteer members, appointed by the school board, who serve two-year terms, and may not serve more than three consecutive terms.

The committee met twice during the fall, in September and November. At the September meeting, they discussed a number of Measure D projects in the design and construction stages, as well as facilities projects being funded through other means. They were set to hear and discuss the FOAC's annual report for 2020 at the meeting in November.

Revenue from Measure D bonds thus far has been used for a variety of projects, including upgrades to technology and security infrastructure at numerous campuses, ADA compliance upgrades, and a three-story, 52 classroom building that was opened at San Ramon Valley High School in 2019.

The district completed its third and final Measure D bond sale in 2018, garnering an additional $60 million in cash revenue to fund facilities maintenance and updates.

Measure D, passed by local voters in 2012 with a supermajority of more than 55%, is a $260 million bond measure aimed at supporting the infrastructure and facilities of schools within the district. It falls under the category of legislation requiring oversight from the independent committee under Prop. 39, given that the threshold for supermajority passage was 55% rather than 66%.

SRVUSD seeks applicants for committee overseeing facilities spending

Deadline extended to Jan. 22