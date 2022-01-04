Community briefs: Roundtable on college district wards | San Ramon hike | Live art demonstration | E-sports league

The City of San Ramon's Open Space Advisory Committee is hosting a public hike on Saturday (Jan. 8). Community members are invited to join members of the committee who will lead a 2.5-mile hike that kicks off in Central Park and takes on a portion of the Iron Horse Trail before heading to Bishop Ranch and the Annabel Lake Loop.

The district's special governing board meeting and community roundtable are set for this Thursday (Jan. 6). The agenda is available here . More information on the redistricting process for the college district's wards is available here .

The district's governing board voted to seek additional options for public input and discussion at their last public hearing on ward redistricting on Dec. 8, in which staff presented a proposed draft map aimed at balancing ward boundaries based on the most recent 2020 census data.

The Contra Costa County Community College District is set for a special meeting aimed at facilitating additional discussion and public input on draft ward maps, ahead of their final approval.

Registration for the league is open through Jan. 17. More information is available here .

Games set for the competition include FortNite, Rocket League, Madden 21, Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. Individual players are grouped by age, in groups from 8 to 12 years old, 13 to 18 years old, and 18 and older.

The California Recreation League facilitates competitions between players from a range of communities and districts in the state over the course of six weeks, as an individual grouped by age, or as part of a team, depending on the game.

The City of San Ramon is seeking gaming enthusiasts of all levels to represent the city in a statewide e-sports league.

The free demonstration is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday (Jan. 11) at the Alamo Women's Club. More information is available here .

Taneyhill is set to discuss three stages of the artistic process through his demonstration: Concept, ideas and composition; underpainting and adjustment; and brushwork, color palette and "knowing when to stop".

"I'm an illustrator and fine artist," Taneyhill said in his artists' statement. "The art of being an illustrator is the ability to create within parameters set by the client. The fine artist attempts to make art itself an individual statement. I see my own vision as a union of both principles."

The Alamo Danville Artists' Society is set to host artist and illustrator Tom Taneyhill for a live oil painting demonstration at their next meeting.

The hike is free and open to the public, but registration is required. More information and registration are available here .

Hikers are set to take off at 9 a.m. from the San Ramon Community Center and finish by 11 a.m.

Community briefs: Roundtable on college district wards | San Ramon hike | Live art demonstration | E-sports league