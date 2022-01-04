Tri-Valley students will be provided no-cost at-home COVID tests

Test kits include two rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. It is recommended that one test be take 3 days prior to returning to school and the second taken the day before or the morning of returning to school.

There is no cost for the tests, which have been purchased by the California Department of Public Health with funds provided by the federal government to support testing in schools.

Livermore Valley Unified School District, which returned from break Monday, sent kits home with their students before break.

All four Tri-Valley school districts received COVID-19 antigen home test kits to provide students returning to school after the holiday break.

If a parent or guardian is not available on Jan. 6 to pick up the student’s test kit, someone can pick up on their behalf, but that person MUST have a note authorizing pick up of the student’s COVID test kit in addition to a copy of your student’s ID card or Q page printout with student ID number visible.

Distribution: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 with pickup times by last name as follows.

In-person COVID PCR testing will be offered from 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. Jan. 4 to 7 at the District Office, 7471 Larkdale Ave.

IN ORDER TO PICK UP A KIT: Parents/guardians must have their DUSD student(s) in the vehicle or bring a form of identifiable information linking them to a DUSD school. This could include a student ID, report card, newsletter from your school etc. High school students who drive have the option of picking up their own kits.

* SRVUSD Education Center, 699 Old Orchard Drive, Danville, Monday - Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon (except holidays).​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

IN-PERSON TESTING: SRVUSD’s COVID-19 in-person testing sites remain open for appointments on the following schedules, for both antigen (rapid) and PCR tests.

IN ORDER TO PICK UP KITS: The distribution sites are primarily for drive-in pick-up only, but there will be an area for walk-ins at each site to accommodate our community members who may not have the ability to drive through a pick-up site. Wear a face covering and specify the number of SRVUSD students you have; kits are not available for non-students.

If parents or guardians are out of town on Jan. 6 and 7, the Education Center location will also be open for test kit pick up on Monday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Distribution: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 and Friday, Jan. 7. (Evening pick-up time at the Education Center from 4 - 6 p.m. Jan. 6.)

Families are highly encouraged to report both negative and positive results to help local health departments track COVID-19 in our community via a secure platform .

Tri-Valley students will be provided no-cost at-home COVID tests

Testing is recommended, not mandatory, to return to school next week