Tri-Valley students will be provided no-cost at-home COVID tests

All four Tri-Valley school districts received COVID-19 antigen home test kits to provide students returning to school after the holiday break.
Livermore Valley Unified School District, which returned from break Monday, sent kits home with their students before break.
In all districts, testing is recommended but not mandated.
There is no cost for the tests, which have been purchased by the California Department of Public Health with funds provided by the federal government to support testing in schools.
Test kits include two rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. It is recommended that one test be take 3 days prior to returning to school and the second taken the day before or the morning of returning to school.
Families are highly encouraged to report both negative and positive results to help local health departments track COVID-19 in our community via a secure platform.
A short video explaining how to administer the test is here.
Distribution: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 and Friday, Jan. 7. (Evening pick-up time at the Education Center from 4 - 6 p.m. Jan. 6.)
Locations:
* SRVUSD Education Center, 699 Old Orchard Drive, Danville. (Open additionally from 4 - 6 p.m. on Jan. 6)
* Monte Vista High School, 3131 Stone Valley Road, Danville
* Gale Ranch Middle School, 6400 Main Branch Road, San Ramon
* Pine Valley Middle School, 3000 Pine Valley Road, San Ramon
If parents or guardians are out of town on Jan. 6 and 7, the Education Center location will also be open for test kit pick up on Monday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
IN ORDER TO PICK UP KITS: The distribution sites are primarily for drive-in pick-up only, but there will be an area for walk-ins at each site to accommodate our community members who may not have the ability to drive through a pick-up site. Wear a face covering and specify the number of SRVUSD students you have; kits are not available for non-students.
IN-PERSON TESTING: SRVUSD’s COVID-19 in-person testing sites remain open for appointments on the following schedules, for both antigen (rapid) and PCR tests.
* SRVUSD Education Center, 699 Old Orchard Drive, Danville, Monday - Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon (except holidays).
* Iron Horse Middle School Multi-Purpose Room (MPR), 12601 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon: Monday, Jan. 3 - Friday, Jan. 7 only, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily.
Visit srvusd.net/covidtestinginfo for more information.
Distribution: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6
Locations:
* Dublin High School, 8151 Village Pkwy
* Fallon Middle School, 3601 Kohnen Way
IN ORDER TO PICK UP A KIT: Parents/guardians must have their DUSD student(s) in the vehicle or bring a form of identifiable information linking them to a DUSD school. This could include a student ID, report card, newsletter from your school etc. High school students who drive have the option of picking up their own kits.
IN-PERSON TESTING:
In-person COVID PCR testing will be offered from 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. Jan. 4 to 7 at the District Office, 7471 Larkdale Ave.
For information visit the school's website.
Distribution: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 with pickup times by last name as follows.
Last Names beginning with A - B: 8 - 9 a.m.
Last Names beginning with C - F: 9 - 10 a.m.
Last Names beginning with G - J: 10 - 11 a.m.
Last Names beginning with K - L: 11 a.m. - noon
Last Names beginning with M - O: Noon - 1 p.m.
Last Names beginning with P- R: 1 - 2 p.m.
Last Names beginning with S - T: 2 - 3 p.m.
Last Names beginning with U - Z: 3 - 4 p.m.
Location: The closest middle school gym.
* Hart Middle School Gym, 4433 Willow Road
* Harvest Park Middle School Gym, 4900 Valley Avenue
* Pleasanton Middle School Gym, 5001 Case Avenue
IN ORDER TO PICK UP A KIT: Student ID card or a printout from Q Parent Connection.
If a parent or guardian is not available on Jan. 6 to pick up the student’s test kit, someone can pick up on their behalf, but that person MUST have a note authorizing pick up of the student’s COVID test kit in addition to a copy of your student’s ID card or Q page printout with student ID number visible.
For information, visit the school's website.
