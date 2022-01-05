FDA expands booster Pfizer eligibility to children ages 12-15

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency use authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, allowing children ages 12-15 to get a booster vaccine dose.

The FDA opened booster vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and up in November, arguing that an additional dose of any of the three available vaccines would bolster one's immune response to the virus.

On Monday, the agency said it would expand that eligibility after reviewing data from more than 6,300 children in Israel, which showed no new safety concerns for children ages 12-15 after they had received a booster.

"With the current wave of the omicron variant, it's critical that we continue to take effective, life-saving preventative measures such as primary vaccination and boosters, mask wearing and social distancing in order to effectively fight COVID-19," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

The FDA and officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began approving the use of booster vaccines in August - at that time, only for people with weakened or compromised immune systems - as data has shown vaccine-triggered immune responses tend to decline in the months following the initial vaccination series.