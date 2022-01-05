News

State announces mandatory water restrictions

by Bay City News / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 5, 2022, 6:50 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The California Water Resources Control Board has adopted emergency water restrictions that will apply to all water users statewide.

The mandate includes prohibitions overwatering yards, washing cars without a shutoff nozzle, hosing down sidewalks or watering grass within 48 hours after rainfall.

The restrictions will apply to all water users, including individuals, business and public agencies and will be enforced through warning letters, water audits or fines, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the board.

The emergency regulation takes effect within 10 days, once approved by the Office of Administrative Law and filed with the Secretary of State.

The restrictions are similar to what was in place during the state's last severe drought and come in spite of recent rains, but state officials said they are still needed.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Prohibiting wasteful water practices increases awareness of water as a precious resource no matter what type of weather we are experiencing in a given moment, because weather extremes are now part of our climate reality," said E. Joaquin Esquivel, board chair, in a statement.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

State announces mandatory water restrictions

by Bay City News / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 5, 2022, 6:50 pm

The California Water Resources Control Board has adopted emergency water restrictions that will apply to all water users statewide.

The mandate includes prohibitions overwatering yards, washing cars without a shutoff nozzle, hosing down sidewalks or watering grass within 48 hours after rainfall.

The restrictions will apply to all water users, including individuals, business and public agencies and will be enforced through warning letters, water audits or fines, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the board.

The emergency regulation takes effect within 10 days, once approved by the Office of Administrative Law and filed with the Secretary of State.

The restrictions are similar to what was in place during the state's last severe drought and come in spite of recent rains, but state officials said they are still needed.

"Prohibiting wasteful water practices increases awareness of water as a precious resource no matter what type of weather we are experiencing in a given moment, because weather extremes are now part of our climate reality," said E. Joaquin Esquivel, board chair, in a statement.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.