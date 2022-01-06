DSRSD promotes principal engineer Steve Delight

Longtime Dublin San Ramon Services District employee Steve Delight was officially promoted as the district's new permanent engineer services director and district engineer on Monday.

“I’m excited to work with the cities and customers we serve and our partner agencies,” Delight said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing our asset management efforts to make sure we replace infrastructure at the right time to ensure we are using ratepayers’ funds wisely.”

Delight is taking over from Judy Zavadil, who retired from the position last month, after serving as acting engineering services director since Dec. 7. According to the district, the engineering services director is responsible for planning, permitting, capital improvements, asset management, and clean water and water conservation programs.

General Manager Dan McIntyre said he looks forward to "the continuing success of the Engineering Department under Steve’s leadership,” and added that Delight "is familiar with all aspects of the district’s engineering activities.”

Previously a principal engineer and supervisor of the district's Capital Improvement Program Division, Delight joined DSRSD in 2000 and "has a wide array of experience managing many capital projects."