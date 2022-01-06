Smothers Brothers, Al Franken shows postponed

It doesn't matter whom mom liked best -- both Smothers Brothers, out of an abundance of caution, are postponing their appearance at the Bankhead Theater, which was scheduled for Jan. 14 and quickly sold out.

Comedian Al Franken also has postponed his tour dates including two shows scheduled for tomorrow, Jan. 8, at the Bankhead.

Franken's performance is rescheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022. The Smothers Brothers performance has been postponed to June of 2022.

Franken's career has proven him an accomplished author, actor, comedian, politician and media personality.

The Smothers Brothers started performing their comedy/music show while at San Jose State College and by 1967 their comedy hour was No. 1 at CBS. They performed on the road for decades and retired in 2010 but their recent induction into the National Comedy Center led them to create an evening in concert with musical comedy, classic video and Q&A, which they are bringing to the Bankhead.