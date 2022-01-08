News

Danville seeks residents' input for downtown plan update

Community survey open through Feb. 14

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 8, 2022, 1:45 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Town of Danville has released a community survey, aimed at garnering feedback from residents to help direct the town's downtown plan update.

Town of Danville logo.

Town officials are currently in the process of updating the current downtown plan, which Mayor Newell Arnerich discussed at his first Town Talk as new mayor on Friday. The existing plan was established in 1986, and the update is intended to modernize the plan to better meet the town's needs in the present day, as well as map out the next 20 years of developments downtown.

The town has set aside $75,000 for the planning project, and is working in consultation with urban design firm SWA group.

According to town officials, "the goal is to create ‘activated’ public spaces that are visually coordinated and balance the need for adequate public parking, drainage facilities, accessibility to all businesses and essential services such as trash pick-up."

Specifically, the town is seeking feedback from residents and businesses on how Danville's existing downtown spaces could be improved under the plan update.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The survey is open Jan. 7 through Feb. 14, and will be followed by other events aimed at community input in the future, according to the announcement.

More information on the Downtown Master Plan Update, including the community survey, is available here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville seeks residents' input for downtown plan update

Community survey open through Feb. 14

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 8, 2022, 1:45 pm

The Town of Danville has released a community survey, aimed at garnering feedback from residents to help direct the town's downtown plan update.

Town officials are currently in the process of updating the current downtown plan, which Mayor Newell Arnerich discussed at his first Town Talk as new mayor on Friday. The existing plan was established in 1986, and the update is intended to modernize the plan to better meet the town's needs in the present day, as well as map out the next 20 years of developments downtown.

The town has set aside $75,000 for the planning project, and is working in consultation with urban design firm SWA group.

According to town officials, "the goal is to create ‘activated’ public spaces that are visually coordinated and balance the need for adequate public parking, drainage facilities, accessibility to all businesses and essential services such as trash pick-up."

Specifically, the town is seeking feedback from residents and businesses on how Danville's existing downtown spaces could be improved under the plan update.

The survey is open Jan. 7 through Feb. 14, and will be followed by other events aimed at community input in the future, according to the announcement.

More information on the Downtown Master Plan Update, including the community survey, is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.