Danville seeks residents' input for downtown plan update

The Town of Danville has released a community survey, aimed at garnering feedback from residents to help direct the town's downtown plan update.

Town officials are currently in the process of updating the current downtown plan, which Mayor Newell Arnerich discussed at his first Town Talk as new mayor on Friday. The existing plan was established in 1986, and the update is intended to modernize the plan to better meet the town's needs in the present day, as well as map out the next 20 years of developments downtown.

The town has set aside $75,000 for the planning project, and is working in consultation with urban design firm SWA group.

According to town officials, "the goal is to create ‘activated’ public spaces that are visually coordinated and balance the need for adequate public parking, drainage facilities, accessibility to all businesses and essential services such as trash pick-up."

Specifically, the town is seeking feedback from residents and businesses on how Danville's existing downtown spaces could be improved under the plan update.