San Ramon Council set for public hearing on false alarm fees

The City of San Ramon will hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance aimed at reducing false alarm calls at the regular meeting Tuesday.

The proposed ordinance was first introduced at the Council's Nov. 23 meeting, in which council members heard a staff report that pointed to a strain on city and police department resources from responding to excessive false alarm calls in San Ramon.

The proposal includes changes to existing language on false alarms and clarifying policies related to annual permits, as well as penalties for false alarm calls. Under the proposed ordinance, the first false alarm call to a property would result in a warning but no penalties, with further false alarm calls to the same property in the future resulting in civil and/or administrative penalties.

Council members voted unanimously to move forward with the item after further discussions at the Dec. 17 meeting, and to schedule a public hearing for the Jan. 11 meeting. According to government code, a public hearing is required prior to adopting a new fee, or increasing existing fees to the community.

The San Ramon City Council's first meeting of 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 11) at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting agenda is available here.