Disturbance at SRRMC results in citizen's arrest, citation

An altercation at San Ramon Regional medical center in which a nurse was allegedly attacked resulted in a citizen's arrest and call to police on Monday, but no physical injuries.
A spokesperson from the San Ramon Police Department confirmed responding to a call at the hospital in the late morning on Jan. 10., and the scene they found when officers arrived.
"The call came into our dispatch center at 10:51 am, when hospital staff reported a family of 15 was at the hospital, refusing to wear masks, and being hostile with staff, including pushing and grabbing a hospital staff member," SRPD Lieutenant Denton Carlson said in an email.
The incident led to a citizen's arrest of one of the family members, a 27-year-old Pittsburg woman for battery on a nurse at the hospital, for which she was cited and released, according to Carlson. He said the altercation ended following the arrival of police.
"Our officers responded and contacted the family, who began to disperse after the officers met with them," Carlson said.
A spokesperson from SRRMC declined to comment on the incident, citing privacy concerns, but voiced gratitude for the support of community members under difficult circumstances.
"We appreciate the community’s support for our brave healthcare workers as they continue to serve the Tri-Valley during this pandemic," Krista Deans, SRRMC communications director, said in an email.
Comments
Registered user
San Ramon
13 hours ago
Registered user
13 hours ago
All 15 should have been arrested for terrorism by trying to go into a hospital without masks. Tired of the kid gloves approach. San Ramon PD did a good job given the circumstances. And SRRMC did the right thing. Bet all 15 are anti-vaxxers and would go into a hospital where people's health are already compromised. Time to get tough and enforce the rules. Those 15 are the reason wearing of masks is still going on. Vaccinate 95% of America and you will not need to wear a mask. It is just science.