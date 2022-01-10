Disturbance at SRRMC results in citizen's arrest, citation

An altercation at San Ramon Regional medical center in which a nurse was allegedly attacked resulted in a citizen's arrest and call to police on Monday, but no physical injuries.

A spokesperson from the San Ramon Police Department confirmed responding to a call at the hospital in the late morning on Jan. 10., and the scene they found when officers arrived.

"The call came into our dispatch center at 10:51 am, when hospital staff reported a family of 15 was at the hospital, refusing to wear masks, and being hostile with staff, including pushing and grabbing a hospital staff member," SRPD Lieutenant Denton Carlson said in an email.

The incident led to a citizen's arrest of one of the family members, a 27-year-old Pittsburg woman for battery on a nurse at the hospital, for which she was cited and released, according to Carlson. He said the altercation ended following the arrival of police.

"Our officers responded and contacted the family, who began to disperse after the officers met with them," Carlson said.