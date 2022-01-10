News

Two in custody following report of robbery in Danville

Fraud alert for alleged ID theft leads to Walnut Creek arrest

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 10, 2022, 8:42 pm 0
The Danville Police Department took two women into custody on Sunday night, on charges including identity theft and robbery, after being alerted to a fraudulent credit card charge in Walnut Creek.

At approximately 5:48 p.m. on Jan. 8, Danville police responded to a report of a robbery at Costco on Fostoria Lane. Officers gathered information from the victim, including the alleged perpetrator's description and license plate number.

The victim reported the theft of a purse with credit card and identification in it, and had put a freeze on all of her credit cards following the incidents. According to the police department, while officers were on the scene with the victim, she received a fraud alert that one of her cards was being used for a purchase at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

Danville police passed this information on to the Walnut Creek Police Department, whose officers detained two women, both of whom were allegedly found to have the victim's credit cards in their possession, and more than $1,500 in merchandise from Nordstrom they'd allegedly attempted to purchase with her cards.

DPD Administrative Lieutenant Jason Ingrassia cited the department's strong communication with neighboring departments such as Walnut Creek's, but also noted that the victim's swift action in reporting her cards stolen had helped lead to the speedy arrest.

One suspect is described as a 25-year-old Oakland woman, and the other is described as a 26-year-old Sacramento woman. Both were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges including robbery, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Correction: The arrest occurred on Jan. 8.

