Community briefs: Free vaccine clinic | Local film history | 'Discover Diablo' program expanded | CCCCD redistricting

The program is set for Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. More information and registration are available here.

Discover Diablo series

Save Mount Diablo recently announced an expansion of its Discover Diablo hikes and outings in this year's schedule of activities.

"In response to growing demand, Save Mount Diablo is offering hikes as well as new activities in the series for a total of 36 excursions," the organization's Jan. 3 announcement said. "New offerings will include a plein air painting walk and a trail run."

The series hosts guided hikes and other outdoor adventures by local experts aimed at showcasing the area's natural history, and stories of the region, as well as encouraging the community to enjoy the scenery of the mountain and its surrounding area.

“It is the goal of the Discover Diablo program to build connections between people, Save Mount Diablo, and the land, helping our communities develop a strong sense of place and a deepened appreciation for our collective backyard," said Ted Clement, executive director of Save Mount Diablo, in the announcement. "Most importantly, we want to cultivate a love of the land in participants, as that is what it will take to ensure the precious Mount Diablo natural area is taken care of for generations to come.”

More information on the Discover Diablo program's expanded offerings this year, as well as a schedule and registration, are available here.

Public hearing on CCCCD redistricting

The Contra Costa County Community College district is set for its final public hearing on proposed new ward maps, with boundaries updated to reflect county-wide changes in population captured by the most recent census data.

There are currently three map options prepared by district staff that are available for public viewing and feedback through a public survey on the district's website.

The public hearing at the district governing board's next regular meeting on Wednesday (Jan. 12) marks the second official public hearing on proposed new ward boundaries, which were introduced on Dec. 8, 2021. District officials hosted an additional community roundtable on redistricting during a special meeting last week, on Jan. 6.

The CCCD governing board's regular meeting and public hearing on redistricting is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 12). The agenda is available here.