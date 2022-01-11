'Jake's Women' postponed

Due to rising COVID cases, Encore Players has postponed performance dates of "Jake's Women," the Neil Simon play originally set for Jan. 14-16 at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore.

The rescheduled times and dates are 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4; and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5.

The performance will be held in the large East End Room of the Bothwell Arts Center, allowing for ample distancing of seats. Proof of vaccination and identification will be required, and masks must be worn during the performance.

The cast and crew are fully vaccinated and will be masked except when they are on stage.

The story is a poignant comedy about a writer struggling to accept his past so that he can move into the present. Tickets are $20 each, available at livermorearts.org.