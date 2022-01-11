Tree work scheduled on Danville Boulevard in Alamo

Drivers in Alamo should anticipate potential delays next week on Danville Boulevard near Orchard Court, as workers from the county office of public works take to the area for a planned tree removal project over the course of two days.

The Contra Costa County Department of Public Works announced its plans for the tree removals at the intersection, set for Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, with work scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather and other circumstances permitting.

"Appropriate traffic control measures will be implemented to safely direct pedestrians and vehicles through the work area," the announcement from the public works department said. "Drivers may experience some delays and may want to consider alternative routes during this period."

The tree removals are part of a larger project, planned for completion in March. Objectives of the Danville Boulevard / Orchard Court Complete Streets Improvement Project are "to improve safety of vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic along Danville Blvd by incorporating complete streets improvements along this corridor," according to the department's website.

Plans for the overall project are aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle access in the area, updating the landscape and managing traffic. They include widening sidewalks, and providing curb extensions and ramps in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as bicycle facilities along this portion of Danville Boulevard, and the construction of a roundabout at the intersection. It also aims to improve other infrastructure in the area, including drainage updates and electrical work.